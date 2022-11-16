This is where things get serious.
Yes, Greeneville’s run in the Class 4A football playoffs started two weeks ago. But lopsided wins over Fulton and Gibbs merely served as prelims for what awaits the Greene Devils in the quarterfinals at Anderson County on Friday night.
Greeneville and Anderson County are both 12-0. The Devils are ranked No. 1 in the state, the Mavericks are ranked No. 2.
And if recent history holds true, the winner will likely reach the state championship two weeks from now. Every year since 2017, this quarterfinal winner – Greeneville in 2017 and 2018, Elizabethton in 2019, 2020 and 2021 – has gone on to play for it all.
“Anderson County is a really good football team with a lot of talent and they don’t lack for confidence,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen. “We’re going to get their best effort for sure.”
In 2017, Greeneville defeated Anderson County 35-31 in the quarterfinals at home en route to winning the state championship.
In 2018, the Devils defeated Anderson County 42-21 on the road en route to winning the state championship.
In 2019, Greeneville defeated Anderson County 24-7 at home in the second round before losing 24-13 at Elizabethton in the quarterfinals.
In 2020, the Devils won 28-24 at Anderson County in the second round before losing 24-20 at Elizabethton in the quarterfinals.
And in 2021, Greeneville didn’t play Anderson County in the playoffs before losing 13-7 to Elizabethton at home in the quarterfinals.
“We’re focused on Anderson County, not what comes after. But we want to have the opportunity to play for the state championship,” Spradlen said. “I feel like we’ve had football teams the past couple seasons that might have been the best teams in the state. The ball hasn’t bounced our way.
“We came up six points short last year, four points short the year before. We’ve got to find 10 points somehow to get us to the fourth round, get over that hump.”
In addition to facing a quality football team at Anderson County, opposing teams are also greeted by huge crowds and pre-game theatrics that include a light show and fireworks.
“A lot of our kids played down there as sophomores a couple years ago. They’re familiar with it,” Spradlen said. “We aren’t buying into all the hoopla that goes on before the game. That’s not what we’re going down there for.
“We’re going down there to play a football game, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is or anything else outside that. We’re just trying to be 1-0 so we can play next week.”
Comparing like opponents, Anderson County has defeated Elizabethton at home twice this season – 30-24 in last week’s second round and 35-34 in overtime during the regular season on Sept. 23 – while Greeneville defeated Elizabethton 21-0 at home during the regular season on Sept. 2.
Greeneville defeated Fulton 45-6 in the first round of the playoffs two weeks ago, defeated Gibbs 58-28 in the second round last week and defeated Seymour 61-0 during the regular season on Sept. 30, while Anderson County defeated Fulton 35-7 during the regular season on Sept. 2, defeated Gibbs 55-24 during the regular season on Oct. 25 and defeated Seymour 55-6 in the first round of the playoffs two weeks ago.
On Friday night, Greeneville will have to keep Anderson County quarterback Walker Martinez somewhat in check. The 6-foot, 180-pound senior has completed 201 of 273 passes for 3,350 yards and 47 touchdowns.
“He’s a really good football player. He’s thrown for a ton of yards,” Spradlen said. “It’s got to start up front for us. We’ve got to get some pressure on him. If you let him sit back there in the pocket and get comfortable, he’s going to pick you apart.”
If there is a knock on Martinez it’s he doesn’t have the strongest arm. He’s thrown six interceptions as the ball sometimes hangs in the air or is under thrown.
That might bode well for a Greeneville defense that has 14 interceptions by nine players this season.
“I feel good with the secondary guys we’ve got. But, like I say, a lot of times when the ball has sailed on (Martinez), he’s been under pressure. When he’s comfortable back there, he throws a great football,” Spradlen said. “We’ve got to get pressure on him and we’ve got to be in good coverage. If it’s a 50-50 ball, hopefully one of our guys can come down with it or knock it down.”
Anderson County has an athletic group of receivers with six having double-digit catches for at least 200 yards.
Bryson Vowell, a 6-4, 190-pound senior, has 53 catches for 789 yards and 12 TDs. Braden Miller, a 5-10, 175-pound senior, has 49 catches for 770 yards and 15 TDs. And Eli Braden, a 6-foot, 160-pound junior, has 31 catches for 706 yards and eight TDs.
Anderson County balances things with a running game led by 5-11, 200-pound junior Nick Moog, who has 1,246 yards and 15 TDs on 175 carries. He’s rushed for at least 100 yards in 10 games.
Gavin Noe, a 6-2, 220-pound senior, is also a threat out of the backfield. He’s missed four games, but has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in three games and has totaled 478 yards and six TDs on 76 carries.
“It’s going to start with them running the football behind their offensive line,” Spradlen said. “In big games, they’ve relied on those guys to move the chains and set up the passing game.”
GREENEVILLE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
Player Att Yds TD
Damien Short 119 827 11
Carson Quillen 50 550 7
Brady Quillen 64 325 7
Amanuel Dickson 31 250 7
Maddox Bishop 39 191 2
Corbin Cannon 18 101 2
Caden Baugh 11 84 1
Bryson Myers 6 79 1
Adjatay Dabbs 6 34 4
Thomas Lollar 13 33 1
Zac Chrisman 4 29 1
Christian McBride 3 7
Charles Dabney 1 0
Jayden Deeble 1 -1
Joniel Del Valle 12 -1
TEAM 16 -53
TOTALS 394 2,455 44
PASSING
Player Comp Att Yds TD INT
Brady Quillen 103 147 1,858 19 3
Corbin Cannon 18 32 324 2 1
Caden Baugh 5 8 25 0 0
Carson Quillen 0 1 0 0 0
TOTALS 126 188 2,207 21 4
RECEIVING
Player Rec Yds TD
Adjatay Dabbs 35 676 8
Mason Laws 32 674 9
Carson Quillen 19 368 2
Jayquan Price 13 205 2
Zac Chrisman 4 55
Cooper Johnson 2 55
Cole Franklin 4 54
Damien Short 6 39
Zayden Anderson 6 38
Bryson Myers 2 23
Isaac McGill 1 12
Tamario Sanders 1 9
Brandon Petty 1 -1
TOTALS 126 2,207 21
SCORING
Player TD XP 2pt FG Pts
Adjatay Dabbs 13 0 0 0 78
Cooper Graham 0 65 0 1 68
Mason Laws 11 0 0 0 66
Damien Short 11 0 0 0 66
Carson Quillen 10 0 0 0 60
Amanuel Dickson 7 0 0 0 42
Brady Quillen 7 0 0 0 42
Maddox Bishop 2 0 0 0 12
Corbin Cannon 2 0 0 0 12
Bryson Myers 2 0 0 0 12
Jayquan Price 2 0 0 0 12
Caden Baugh 1 0 0 0 6
Zac Chrisman 1 0 0 0 6
Kameron Lester 1 0 0 0 6
Thomas Lollar 1 0 0 0 6
Noah Murray 1 0 0 0 6
Nik Pillar 1 0 0 0 6
Caleb Martin 0 2 0 0 2
SAFETY (3) 0 0 0 0 6
TOTALS 73 67 0 1 514