MURFREESBORO — It was not quite as pretty as coach Jerry Graham would have liked, but the Greeneville soccer team is moving on in the Class 2A state tournament.
The Greene Devils dominated possession all night but had to settle for a 2-0 win over South Gibson in the first round of the state tournament.
“We’re obviously happy to be moving on to the next round, but we don’t feel like we played our best soccer,” Graham said. “We were pretty poor the first half, but we did clean it up in the second half. To their credit, South Gibson really played hard, and they made it hard on us. Hopefully, we get a better 80 minutes tomorrow night.”
Throughout the first half, Greeneville played with the ball on its side of the field, but South Gibson’s defense did not give much breathing room and during much of the time sat six or more defenders in the box. That made it difficult for Greeneville to get shots off. Then when it did send balls at the frame, they were not much of a challenge for keeper Lake Lovorn.
At the same time, Greeneville’s defense was even more dominant and did not allow the Hornets to take a single shot in the first half.
Greeneville finally broke through in the 36th minute. The Devils were awarded a free kick from 30 yards away. Immediately, four Devils gathered around the ball to go over the play. Samuel Crawford was the one who stepped to the ball, and he rocketed a goal into the upper left corner of the frame.
“As soon as I got the foul I knew I wanted to take the kick,” Crawford said. “Everybody kind of stood there at the kick, but I was going to take it. I was mad from getting fouled. I just hit it hard and it went into the back of the net. It felt really good to get that in. I wish we could have made a few more, but we’re happy to get the win.”
In the second half, things were largely the same with Greeneville taking the attack to South Gibson, but the Hornets swarming defense continued to make scoring goals difficult.
That was until the 73rd minute. Crawford brought the ball up the left side and before entering the box he sent a cross to the far post. Lovorn came out of the frame but missed the ball as it bounced to the feet of Austin Beets. Beets quickly pushed it the Josue Castillo, who hammered in a goal from the edge of the 6-yard box.
“I saw Josue and Austin, and I just wanted to put the ball in a position where they could make a play,” Crawford said. “If I can put it around the (penalty kick) spot it gives them a chance to make a play. That’s all I could really do there.”
Greeneville finished the night outshooting South Gibson 15-3, and the shots on goal difference was 8-1.
Greeneville is playing in its 10th straight state tournament, but since the tournament was canceled last year much of its roster, including six starters, were experiencing playing in Murfreesboro for the first time on Tuesday. Graham is hopeful that getting that first game under their belts will lead to a better performance moving forward.
“I think it's big to get experience playing down here,” Graham said. “We talk about being down here a few years in a row, but our freshman and sophomores have never stepped foot on this field. And that is half of our group that has never seen this. Hopefully now we have our feet underneath us, and we have woken up a little bit.”
Greeneville advances to play Page in the state semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Central Time at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex. Page beat Howard 1-0 in overtime on Tuesday. The Devils will hope the 20 extra minutes Page had to play will help them on Wednesday.
“You always hope to build a lead in this tournament to rest some bodies, but if you can’t do that you hope that your opponent also doesn’t get to rest people,” Graham said. “So it's good to see at the very least they have to expend the same amount of energy as we did, and maybe a little more.”