RUTLEDGE — Greeneville senior quarterback Brady Quillen threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 11-of-12 passing as the Greene Devils opened Region 1-4A play with a 35-0 win at Grainger on Friday night.
Quillen’s favorite target was Adjatay Dabbs as he caught four passes for 122 yards and two scores. Carson Quillen had 55 receiving yards and a score. The Greene Devils outgained Grainger 336-165 in total offense and the defense held Grainger to 65 yards on the ground.
“We played all right at times but it wasn’t our best effort by no means,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen said. “We had a lot of kids out with sickness and some injuries and some other stuff. We didn’t have any of our regular starters in there at linebacker so it was fun at times as those guys stepped in there and did a pretty good job at the end.”
The Greene Devil boss was pleased with the efficiency of his senior signal-caller.
“Brady does a real good job for us," Spradlen said. "We didn’t want to run him tonight, as a big part of our offense is him running the ball and I don’t think he ran it but a few times. We were trying to keep him healthy and not get banged up as we have a big-time game next week.”
Quillen started things off with a 56-yard pass to Dabbs for the first score of the night. Cooper Graham booted through the extra point to make it 7-0.
The Greene Devils struck again when the two Quillens combined for a 34-yard throw and catch and Graham’s kick made it 14-0.
In the second quarter, Damien Short ran in for a 3-yard score. With only seven seconds left in the half, Brady Quillen scored on the quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line. Graham’s point after made it 28-0 at halftime.
The only scoring in the second half came in the third quarter when Quillen found Dabbs across the middle for a 40-yard touchdown. Graham’s kick produced the 35-0 final as the Greene Devils improve to 2-0 overall.
Greeneville will now turn their attention to their biggest rival as they will take on Elizabethton next Friday.
“It has to start on Monday with us having a good week of practice," Spradlen said. "We need to come in and work hard. Elizabethton had the night off so they have played one game and we have played two so hopefully that helps us on the conditioning side of it.
"It will be a big-time game between two really good football teams.”