For a year now the Greeneville boys basketball team has had its eyes set on playing on the floor of the Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University. On Wednesday at 7 p.m. Central Time the wait will finally come to an end.
The Greene Devils advanced to the Class AA State Tournament a year ago, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the tournament was cancelled. The mission this year was to get back, and to redeem a season a season the Devils feel was lost.
“It was obviously a huge disappointment last year, and we think about those seniors from last year and what they missed out on,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “I really feel like what we have done this year has been a direct result of last year and how those guys did things.
“At the same time the guys have looked ahead all year. I hope they appreciated every step we have made it to, and been thankful that we have had 65 practices and 34 games. We know that opportunities are not guaranteed, because of that we have tried to focus on doing the little things right and playing with intensity.”
The Greene Devils will open the tournament against Bolivar Central in the state quartefinals. The Tigers advanced to the state tournament by beating Fayette Ware 65-55 in the Region 8-AA championship game and beating Westview 51-41 in the state sectionals. Bolivar enters the tournament with a 22-6 record and ranked No.4 in the AP Poll. Bolivar has played in the state tournament 10 times, the last was in 2011, and won state championships in 2004, 2005 and 2010.
The Tigers are led by Mr. Basketball finalist Toris Woods. The 6’3” senior forward has averaged 20.6 points, eight rebounds and two steals per game. He had a 45-point, 21-rebound game against Covington and has crossed the 30-point mark multiple times.
“He’s a guys that really scores the ball,” Woolsey said. “Woods gets a good bit of what he gets in transition. He gets out in front and finishes at the rim, but he can also shoot the three. He’s going be tough.”
Greeneville has its own Mr. Basketball finalist to go head-to-head with Woods in Jakobi Gillespie. Gillespie finished the regular season averaging 19 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.
“I don’t now that Kobi has said two words about (going against another Mr. Basketball finalist),” Woolsey said. “I don’t know that he even thinks about Mr. Basketball. But I’m sure its in the back of his mind somewhere. I don’t know that they will be matched very often, mostly because of personnel. It is cool to be going into a game with two Mr. Basketball finalists, I’m sure it will be fun for the fans.”
Woods is not the only weapon the Tigers have. Woolsey is also concerned about guards Trevorius Henderson and Jaquan Lax, not only for their shooting ability but their aggressiveness on the boards.
Greeneville has some dangerous guards as well with sharp shooter Reid Satterfield who averaged 18 points per game in the regular season and veteran point guard Connor DeBusk who runs the show. Center Terry Grove is coming off of one his best games as well, a 15-point performance against Fulton in the state sectionals. The Devils’ offense has put up big numbers all year and that is one area Woolsey is confident about going into Wednesday’s game.
“Offensively I feel that we have guys that share the ball very well and have played well with each other,” Woolsey said. “I think that will be important. We have to guard them, but they also have to guard some pretty talented players. I hope our defense can carry us, but I think it will be a very good match up.”
Greeneville comes into the contest with a 28-6 record and is ranked No.3 in the Class AA AP Poll. The Devils beat Sullivan East 79-71 in the Region 1-AA finals and beat Fulton 92-67 in the state sectionals. Since Christmas the Devils are 23-1.
On the same side of the bracket as Greeneville are Pearl Cohn and Upperman who will square off at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. On the opposite side of the bracket Community will play Kingston and Howard will play Jackson South Side on Thursday.