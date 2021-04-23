The Greeneville soccer team battled for 80 minutes, and its defense turned in a spectacular effort on Thursday.
But the Greene Devils ended the night where they started it, tied 0-0 with Hardin Valley.
“I’me proud of the guys’ effort. They played a tough game on Tuesday at Bearden and came back tonight against another really good team and did everything we asked,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “We just had a little bit of difficulty connecting in that final third. We put 80 good minutes together.”
Goal keeper Colby Freeman made seven saves and the defense turned away at least that many attempts before they made it to the keeper as Greeneville’s new-look backline earned a shutout.
“I was really pleased with this defensive showing,” Graham said. “We lost Parker Mitchel to a collar bone break on Tuesday, and Connor Stayton came in and played really well for a freshman. Our back line was great. Colby had some tremendous saves when he was called on. I’m pretty proud of the defensive effort, especially the last 10 minutes when we were a man down.”
In the early going, Greeneville was the aggressor and made a handful of dangerous plays into the box. The shots were just off target.
In the 10th minute, Samuel Crawford was in position to head in a corner kick, but Hardin Valley keeper Maddox Stimson snatched the ball just before Crawford could connect.
In the 25th minute, Craword had a good look after he broke away from the defense while receiving a good feed from Drew Shelton, but it was Stimson who won the one-on-one matchup.
“It seemed like we made some good runs,” Graham said. “Cade Snelson made some good diagonal runs, but we just couldn’t get that final pass to break the back line. We possessed the ball pretty well, but we could never get that last pass. We have some things to work on before next week.”
Over the final 12 minutes of the first half, the momentum switched to the Hawks, and the Devils had to hold on to the buzzer. In that time span, Hardin Valley sent five shots at the goal and Freeman had to grab two of them.
In the 34th minute, Connor Mast found an opening inside the box and sent what looked like a sure goal off the post. Gavin McCormick took in the rebound, but sailed it over the goal.
Early in the second half, Greeneville had a few more good opportunities. First in the 44th minute when Brady Quillen sent a header over the frame. In the 47th minute, Greeneville earned a corner kick, but Stimson was again the first to the ball.
After that, the Greene Devils seemed to draw the ire of the referee and racked up five yellow cards in quick succession.
Those cards led to several set-piece opportunities for the Hawks, but every time Greeneville’s defense stepped up to preserve the shutout.
In the 57th minute, Hardin Valley was awarded consecutive free kicks from just beyond the 18-yard box. The first the Devils’ wall turned away the shot, and the second Rudy Dardon sent a shot just over the crossbar.
In the 64th minute, Marques Powers made a deep run into box, but Freeman was able to dive at his feet and take the ball away before Powers could produce a shot.
Freeman came up with three more saves in the final 10 minutes, and most of that time was spent with Greeneville playing a man down after Blake Rogers was sent off with his second yellow card.
Greeneville looked as though it might get the winning goal with 20 second left. Crawford made a good run into the box and Shelton sent a good delivery through the defense. But the pass was just out of reach and rolled innocently out of bounds.