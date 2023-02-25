When you shoot 64 percent from the floor and make 11 3-pointers, there’s a pretty good chance you are going to be successful on the basketball floor.
Such was the case for the two-time defending state champion Greeneville Greene Devils Saturday night as they ripped Sullivan East 80-48 in a quarterfinal elimination game in the Region 1-3A tournament at Hal Henard Gym to survive and advance to the tourney semifinals Tuesday night at Elizabethton High School.
“We did a good job working the ball inside, and that set us up on the perimeter to make some open shots, which we did,” Coach Brad Woolsey said after the game. “To me this game (the regional quarterfinal elimination game) is the longest day of the year, and I’m usually pretty miserable all day just waiting. But defensively we played really hard and did the things we needed to do.”
What they needed to do primarily was keep East big man Corbin Laisure from getting too comfortable when he got the ball inside the paint, and they kept Drake Fisher from driving into the lane and getting off easy shots. Greeneville’s own big man, 6-6 freshman Trey Thompson, was a big part of making that defensive plan happen.
“Trey showed a lot of maturity,” Woolsey said after the 22-point, 6 rebound performance. “I went back and looked at the game film from when we played them early in the year, and it’s amazing how he’s improved. He’s already a great player and he’s going to just keep getting better because he works so hard.”
The Greene Devils, who improve to 22-11 on the year, never trailed after Adjatay Dabbs drained a 3-pointer less than 30 seconds into the contest. The Patriots did manage to hang around most of the first quarter, despite the fact that GHS was swishing in the long ball (four from four different players) in that opening canto. It was 22-13 at the first rest stop.
The terrific shooting continued in the second frame as the Devils hit 9-of-11 shots from the floor, and the lead began to grow. Kam Lester began to make his presence known, scoring seven in the second, and Thompson was effective inside and out as Greeneville took a 46-25 lead to the locker room at intermission. Greeneville shot 68 percent from the floor in the opening half, making 17-of-25 shots.
A 15-3 run to begin the second half put the game on ice. Thompson hit two from behind the arc during that run, and one of them was a four-point play as he was fouled after hitting the shot. The lead ballooned to 61-28, and by the time the third was history Greeneville was in total command at 74-36.
That left a running clock for the final quarter and Woolsey cleaned off the bench for most of that period.
Four Devils hit double figures, led by Thompson with 22, Lester with 16, Dabbs with 13 and Isaac McGill with 10.
Sullivan East closes the season at 13-18. They were led by Fisher with 21 points and Tyler Cross with 11.
The Devils move on to Elizabethton where they will take on Unicoi County Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. in the semifinals. Unicoi advanced by beating Grainger 59-42. Tennessee High, who beat Cocke County 73-58, and Volunteer, who crushed Cherokee 82-36, will meet in the 6 p.m. opener Tuesday.
Winners on Tuesday will advance to the Thursday night regional championship game, but both Tuesday winners will earn a berth in Monday night’s Sectional playoffs, with the regional champ hosting.
SULLIVAN EAST (48): Witcher 5, Ridlehuber 4, Tyler Cross 11, Drake Fisher 21, Laisure 7.
GREENEVILLE (80): Price 3, Woolsey 2, Adjatay Dabbs 13, Trey Thompson 22, Kameron Lester 16, Goad 6, Isaac McGill 10, Thomas 2, Moore 3, McMahan 3.
3-Point Goals: SE—3 (Fisher 2, Witcher). GHS—11 (Thompson 3, Lester 2, Goad 2, Price, Dabbs, McGill, McMahan).
Score by quarters: Sullivan East 13 12 11 12 — 48
Greeneville 22 24 28 6 — 80