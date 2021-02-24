The Greeneville boys struggled to get shots to fall in the opening minutes on Tuesday, something no one who has watched the Greene Devils in recent weeks has witnessed, and despite that coach Brad Woolsey was maybe as pleased as he has ever been with what his team was doing on the floor.
The effort and intensity never dropped, the defense was suffocating and eventually the offense kicked in as Greeneville blew by Grainger 67-35 to claim the District 2-2A championship.
“This is one of my favorite games as a coach,” Woolsey said. “It’s because we struggled a little early on offense, but our effort was always there. We were hammering the boards and doing a lot of the little things. Then we had a really good game defensively. We defended the ball, we didn’t let them get down hill and we contested the shooters.
"To see these guys fight and fight and fight on both ends of the floor was really awesome as a coach. I’m really proud of them.”
It is the 19th district title in program history and third straight for the Greene Devils, but they are looking to do bigger things this postseason.
Greeneville advanced to the state tournament last year, but the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. This year, the Devils are focused on making the trip to Murfreesboro and coming back with a gold ball.
“It’s great to win a district championship,” Woolsey said. “Anytime you get to cut a net down you enjoy it, because you don’t know when the next one will be. To do this playing well, defending well, rebounding well, really makes this night special.”
Greeneville led the whole way, but it was not easy in the early going. The Devils got shot opportunities but many banged off the iron.
What was working for the Devils was defense as they held a Grainger team that had won 17 of its last 19 games to just five points in the opening period. Senior Trey Mayes seemed to be the first to every loose ball while Terry Grove and Avery Collins disrupted everything that entered the paint.
The 35 points are a season low for the Grizzlies, who had not scored fewer than 50 since Dec. 7.
On the offensive end, Mr. Basketball finalist Jakobi Gillespie scored the first five points and Greeneville finished the first period leading 14-5.
In the second quarter, the pace began to pick up on offense. A transition feed from Reid Satterfielld turned into a three-point play for Mayes 13 seconds into the quarter. Satterfield then got to the rim twice in less than a minute to push the lead to 23-9.
In a 45-second span, Gillespie put down a rim-rattling slam, Satterfiled hit from behind the arc and Mayes tapped a pass off the glass for Gillespie, who tipped the ball through the cylinder for a 30-11 advantage.
Gillespie led all scorers with 25 points, while Satterfield finished with 22.
“That was awesome from them tonight,” Woolsey said. “Both of those guys can put it in the hole. But I’ll tell you, Trey (Mayes) played unbelievable defense. Terry (Grove) and Avery (Collins) played with huge effort. Then Connor (DeBusk) is that guy always there leading us. Adjatay (Dabbs) even came in and gave us a lift.”
The first half finished with Greeneville leading 35-15.
The second half started with Brody Grubb hitting a three-pointer for the Grizzlies, but then Greeneville scored 12 of the next 14 points.
Satterfield scored eight of those points while Gillespie and DeBusk got out in front of the defense for a pair of transition layups and a 47-20 lead.
After Tristan Warfield put in a pair of buckets, Greeneville scored 12 straight points for a 58-24 advantage. Gillespie scored seven points in the stretch and Dabbs scored the other five.
The teams went to the fourth quarter with Greeneville leading 63-28.
Greeneville’s biggest lead of the night came when Satterfield scored on the first possession of the fourth quarter to make it 65-28.
Grainger then scored the next seven points as the clock ran continuously.
Dabbs finished with 11 points for Greeneville. Ty Overbay led Grainger with 10 points.
Greeneville will host Unicoi county in the Region 1-2A tournament on Saturday.
Unicoi County, the fourth seed out of District 1-2A, lost 66-64 to Sullivan South on Tuesday.
Grainger will take on Sullivan South on Saturday. Sullivan East won the District 1-2A championship 55-39 over Elizabethton and will take on District 2-2A fourth seed Chuckey-Doak. Third seeded South Greene will travel to Elizabethton in the first round.
District 2-2A All-Tournament Team
MVP – Jakobi Gillespie, Greeneville
Reid Satterfield, Greeneville
Adjatay Dabbs, Greeneville
Connor DeBusk, Greeneville
Brody Grubb, Grainger
Ty Overbay, Grainger
Tristan Warfield, Grainger.
Greeneville 14 21 28 4 — 67
Grainger 5 10 13 7 — 35
Greeneville: Gillespie 25, Satterfield 22, Dabbs 11, DeBusk 6, Mayes 3.
Grainger: Overbay 10, Grubb 9, Warfield 8, Jones 2, Atkins 2, Williams 2, Foster 2.