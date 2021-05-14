The Greeneville soccer team overwhelmed Elizabethton early with quick-strike offense on Thursday, and the Greene Devils carried that to their 11th consecutive district championship.
The Greene Devils scored three times in the first 13 minutes and finished the evening with a 3-0 win over the Cyclones in the District 1-2A championship match.
“We were really pleased with the energy the boys came out with. It’s always nice to win any game, but to win another district championship is just awesome,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “It’s a testament to these guys. Winning a district championship is always our goal. We know that the road to a state championship starts with a district championship.
"It’s not just about this group, but all of the guys that have come before and paved the way to winning this many district championships in a row are a part of this.”
The Devils now turn their attention to the Region 1-2A tournament which begins on Tuesday. Greeneville will take on District 2-2A runner up Pigeon Forge at Tusculum University. Pigeon Forge lost to Sevier County 6-0.
The Devils will be looking to continue their good form of late to return to the state tournament for the 10th time, and to defend their state title for the third time. Greeneville won the state championship in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The state tournament was not held in 2020.
“I was super pleased with our chemistry tonight. We have practiced really well this week,” Graham said. “It’s always great to peak in the postseason and we feel like we are peaking at the right time.”
Drew Shelton scored the first goal of the night in the fifth minute on a slotted pass from Blake Rogers.
In the eighth minute, it was Shelton who dropped a pass back to Samuel Crawford near the top of the box, and Crawford curled a shot into the upper right corner of the frame.
Then in the 13th minute, Cade Snelson sent a pass across the frame to Rogers who was making a run from the backside. Rogers ran to the ball and tapped it in for a 3-0 lead.
“I’m proud of the guys for scoring three goals in the first 15 minutes,” Graham said. “We thought it was really important to set that tone from the beginning. We would have liked some more goals throughout the game, but the shots didn’t fall. We’re still proud of the guys for getting those shots though.”
The Devils controlled the possession the rest of the night and had scoring opportunities, but several were turned away on acrobatic saves by Elizabethton keeper Noah Lambert.
Greeneville’s defense held Elizabethton to just five shots on Thursday. Colby Freeman saved three of them.