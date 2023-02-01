Greeneville High’s boys and girls continued their march toward District 2-3A regular season basketball championships Tuesday night with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Cherokee at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
The defending state champion Greeneville boys overpowered Cherokee 82-38 to improve to 6-0 in league play, 15-10 overall, while the Lady Devils, ranked No. 6 this week in the Associated Press Class 3A state prep poll, won in blowout fashion to the tune of 71-23.
The Devils face a tough remainder of the week, heading to rival Grainger for another district encounter on Friday before returning home to tangle with Knox Catholic at Hal Henard on Saturday night.
DEVILS ‘SHOW MATURITY’
There were a lot of new faces on the Greeneville team that took the floor for the first time in November, but Coach Brad Woolsey feels the Devils “are showing signs of maturity.”
“A mature team wants to do what it takes to win all the time,” Woolsey said after the 82-38 romp over Cherokee. “I think tonight was a step in the right direction.”
Everybody who came onto the floor seemed to not be lacking in energy, and the Devils actually took total command of the contest in the opening quarter when they leaped to a big 25-1 lead.
They hit four 3-pointers from four different players in that period, and veteran senior Adjatay Dabbs, who led the offense on the night with 18 points, scored seven in the quarter while 6-6 freshman Trey Thompson made his presence felt immediately with six points and a couple of blocks on his way to a double-double performance of 15 points and 10 rebounds.
“Overall I thought we rebounded well, giving them very few second chances,” Coach Woolsey said. “I thought Trey really worked hard on the defensive end of the floor. We’ll need that kind of energy the rest of the way because we face some tough teams over the next week.”
The Chiefs (8-16, 2-5) showed some life in the second frame. After Dabbs nailed another 3-pointer to start the period and shove GHS to a 28-1 lead, Cherokee scored nine straight points, with Will Price getting seven of them, to close the gap to 28-10. A quick timeout by Woolsey seemed to settle things, and the Devils were comfortably in front 48-22 by intermission.
The third quarter was all Devils as they came from the locker room to post an 18-3 run to remove all doubt with a 66-25 lead with two minutes remaining in the third.
It was 73-31 heading into the final frame, and a running clock made quick work of that eight minutes as the Devils crossed the 80-point scoring plateau for the first time this year.
In addition to the 18 points from Dabbs and the 15 from Thompson, GHS showed balanced with eight points each from Jayquan Price, Hayden Goad and Anderson.
Cherokee was led by Will Price with 12 points and Colton McClain with 10.
CHEROKEE (38): Colton McClain 10, Henley 2, Elliott 5, Will Price 12, Jones 2, Ward 2, Markham 4, Travis 1.
GREENEVILLE (82): Price 8, Woolsey 5, Adjatay Dabbs 18, Trey Thompson 15, Lester 6, Goad 8, Franklin 3, Anderson 8, Tweed 2, McGill 2, Moore 3, McMahan 4.
3-Point Goals: Ch—3 (McClain, Elliott, Price). GHS—10 (Price 2, Dabbs 2, Goad 2, Anderson 2, Thompson, Franklin).
Score by quarters: Cherokee 1 21 9 7 — 38
Greeneville 25 23 25 9 — 82
LADY DEVILS 6-0 IN DISTRICT
The Greeneville girls also improved to 6-0 in the conference with their 71-23 victory while improving their overall record to 18-6. Cherokee drops to 2-5 in the league and 11-13 overall.
Senior Anna Shaw was the early show-stopper for the Lady Devils as she continuously picked the pockets of the Cherokee guards, who made 12 turnovers in the opening quarter. Still, Greeneville got only 15 points in the period as the offense didn’t seem to be clicking, but a 15-0 advantage at the horn seemed to have the team off to the races.
Cherokee made seven more turnovers in the second quarter, and the offense began to find its rhythm as the lead continued to swell and it was 40-14 by the time the halftime horn sounded.
Senior Tambryn Ellenburg missed her first four shots of the night, but then made four straight with three 3-pointers, on her way to a 19 point performance to lead the scoring for the winners. She hit back-to-back “3’s” to start the third and the Lady Devils were commanding a 59-20 lead starting the final stanza.
A running clock over the final eight minutes meant that quarter wouldn’t take much time as reserves got in plenty of court time during the fourth.
Reserves Kyla Jobe and Dalaina Martin each chipped in with eight points for GHS. Shaw also led her team on the boards with eight caroms.
Ava Morgan was best for Cherokee with eight points.
CHEROKEE (23): Morgan 8, McDavid 5, Sanders 3, Henley 2, Markham 1, Henson 4.
GREENEVILLE (71): Tambryn Ellenburg 19, Bailey 7, Carter 5, Marsh 6, Anna Shaw 15, Jobe 8, Martin 8.
3-Point Goals: Ch—4 (Morgan 2, McDavid, Sanders). GHS—7 (Ellenburg 5, Bailey, Jobe).
Score by quarters:
Cherokee 0 14 6 3 — 23
Greeneville 15 25 19 12 — 71