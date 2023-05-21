Look out Murfreesboro, here come the Greeneville Greene Devils again.
On Saturday at Burley Stadium, the Greeneville boys soccer team defeated Seymour 7-0 in a Class 2A sectional to reach the state tournament for the 12th straight season.
And on Friday, the Greeneville baseball team swept its best-of-3 Class 3A sectional series at Gibbs, 4-0 and 7-3, to reach the state tournament for the third time.
The last time both programs reached the state tournament in the same TSSAA Spring Fling was 2018. The soccer team brought home its second of three straight state titles that year, while the baseball team brought home Greene County's first and only baseball state title.
This year's Greeneville soccer team is 18-1-4 and will open the state tournament against Millington (13-2-2) at 7 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.
This year's Greeneville baseball team is 32-3, which is a program record for wins in a season. The Diamond Devils will open the state tournament against Brighton (27-7) at 6:30 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday at Smyrna High School.
In the baseball team's 4-0 win over Gibbs in the first game on Friday, Greeneville sophomore pitcher Carson Quillen – a Mr. Baseball finalist and Virginia Tech commit – pitched a no-hitter and the Devils pushed across four runs in the top of the seventh.
In Quillen's seven innings, he walked just one, which was intentional, and struck out nine. He threw 87 pitches, 61 for strikes, and the Devils made just one error behind him.
Quillen's outing bested Gibbs' senior Reilly Byers, a Mississippi State signee. Byers tossed 6 1/3 hitless innings, gave up two runs, walked five and struck out 17.
Greeneville, which finished with just two hits, finally touched Byers in the seventh.
Carson Norris and Kobe Mundy worked back-to-back walks to open the frame.
After Eli House reached on a fielder's choice that retired Norris at third, Byers had reached the 120-pitch pitch limit and had to leave the mound with Devils at first and second.
Will Sharp took over for Byers and walked the first batter he faced, Noah Murray, to load the bases.
Corbin Cannon then lined a single into left field that scored Mundy and Colton Fillers, who was running for House, to give Greeneville a 2-0 lead.
An out later, Parker Shipley – a Radford University signee – dropped a single into left that scored M McMahan, who was running for Murray, and Cannon to make it 4-0.
Quillen sat down Gibbs in order in the bottom of the seventh on a line out and two pop outs.