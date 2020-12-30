ALCOA – The Greeneville boys basketball team wrapped up a good week in Alcoa at the Southeast Oral Surgery Holiday Hoopla by taking down the hosts for its third win in as many days.
After beating Webb on Monday and Oak Ridge on Tuesday the Greene Devils made the trip south a third time and handed Alcoa a 68-44 loss on Wednesday.
“I feel like this was a really good week against some really good competition,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “Playing these guys back to back to back I don’t thing anybody expected us to come out of this with three wins. I’m really proud of the guys for that. The guys competed all week, and I think we got a chance to see what we can be.”
The Devils started Wednesday flat and managed to score just two points in the first four minutes, and the effort on the defensive end was not much better. After Alcoa’s Drew Napier made good on a fourth-chance opportunity to give the Tornadoes a 6-2 lead Woolsey called a timeout and challenged his squad to play with more intensity.
Out of the timeout Avery Collins and Adjatay Dabbs came off of the bench and the Greene Devils played with a new attitude.
“We put Adjatay and Avery in right there and their intensity raised our team intensity and that changed the game,” Woosley said. “I was really impressed with those two and what they brought during that stretch.”
Trey Mayes made a three-pointer on the ensuing possession, and then an offensive rebound by Mayes created a lay in for Terry Grove to put the Devils in front 11-8.
Greeneville played from in front the rest of the night and finished the first quarter leading 11-10.
In the second quarter the Devils started moving the ball around on offense and creating opportunities for each other. After four passes around the perimeter the Devils found Reid Satterfield in the corner for an open trey and a 16-10 lead just over a minute into the period.
“When you have a lot people that can score a lot of times the ball can get stuck,” Woosley said. “Tonight I don’t feel like the ball got stuck any. They were moving the ball around and finding each other, and that is something to celebrate from this week.”
With 5:35 left before the half Greeneville found Collins unguarded for a drive to the basket that started a 9-0 run that put the Devils in front 27-14.
The half ended on a break-away dunk by Jakobi Gillespie followed by a put back by Satterfield that gave Greeneville a 33-16 advantage.
Satterfield started the second half with two buckets around the rim in the first 49 seconds to push the lead to 37-16.
Alcoa scored the next five points with Ronald Jackson sinking a three-pointer.
Satterfield then ran the floor for a pair of lay ins that were started on steals by Connor DeBusk and Gillespie for a 41-21 lead.
DeBusk dropped in a jumper from the elbow to give Greeneville its biggest lead to that point at 48-27 with 2:02 left in the third quarter. The quarter finished with Greeneville leading 48-30.
The fourth quarter started with Satterfield dumping a pass to the block that Grove tapped off the glass. Satterfield then hit from behind the arc before Gillespie slashed to the rim to put the Devils on top 55-30 with 6:52 remaining.
A free throw by Jackson Tillery with 3:56 left gave Greeneville its biggest lead at 60-34.
Satterfield led Greeneville’s offense on Wednesday with 19 points, Gillespie scored 14 and DeBusk put in 12 points. Every player Greeneville dressed on Wednesday scored at least one point.
Napier led Alcoa with 12 points.
Greeneville 11 22 15 20 68
Alcoa 10 6 14 14 44
Greeneville: Satterfield 19, Gillespie 14, DeBusk 12, Grove 6, Mayes 3, Collins 2, Wells 2, Lester 2, Price 2, Cannon 2, Tillery 1, Dabbs 2.
Alcoa: Napier 12, Carter 9, Jackson 9, Simpson 5, Harris 4, Anderson 3, Stewart 1