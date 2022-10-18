The Greeneville Greene Devils will close their regular season at home against the Morristown East Hurricanes in style on Friday night.
Greeneville will debut its new scoreboard in the north end zone and new video board with a new sound system in the south end zone at Burley Stadium.
The Devils, 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, will also be looking to end the regular season unbeaten before taking a week off prior to the playoffs.
“The new video board and new scoreboard is a project that myself, my wife and a lot of other people have worked very hard on to make happen,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen was saying when the new boards were being installed a couple weeks ago. “We were hoping it would all be in place before now, but it’s here now and it’s a really cool deal. The fans are going to love it.”
Greeneville is coming off a 51-0 win at Sullivan East, while Morristown East – a Class 6A team – is 3-5 following a 54-31 win at home over West Ridge.
In the win over West Ridge, Morristown East rolled up 634 yards of offense, 548 on the ground, both of which are school records.
Morristown East’s old record for total offense was 576 yards against West Greene in the 2020 Citizen Tribune Kickoff Classic.
Morristown East also set a program mark with 21 penalties for 228 yards with five touchdowns called back due to yellow flags.
The Canes had three running backs – Ethan Ledford, Cam Richards and Ryan Adams – rush for more than 100 yards each for the first time since 2011.
Ledford ran for 232 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries, Richards ran for 175 yards on 19 carries, and Adams ran for 161 on 15 carries.
Morristown East quarterback Eli Seals completed just two of seven passes for 86 yards, but both completions were for touchdowns.
Ledford, a senior, has 3,336 career rushing yards and needs 80 to become Morristown East’s all-time rushing leader.
GREENEVILLE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
Player Att Yds TD
Damien Short 100 653 9
Carson Quillen 32 302 3
Brady Quillen 50 229 6
Amanuel Dickson 16 111 2
Caden Baugh 10 87 1
Maddox Bishop 16 82 2
Corbin Cannon 9 52 1
Bryson Myers 5 52 1
Thomas Lollar 13 33 1
Zac Chrisman 4 29 1
Adjatay Dabbs 4 27 2
Jayden Deeble 1 -1
Joniel Del Valle 8 -3
TEAM 15 -46
TOTALS 283 1,607 29
PASSING
Player Comp Att Yds TD INT
Brady Quillen 83 115 1,516 15 2
Corbin Cannon 13 22 257 2 1
Caden Baugh 2 5 3 0 0
Carson Quillen 0 1 0 0 0
TOTALS 98 143 1,776 17 3
RECEIVING
Player Rec Yds TD
Adjatay Dabbs 29 549 8
Mason Laws 25 534 6
Carson Quillen 16 325 1
Jayquan Price 11 189 2
Zac Chrisman 4 55
Damien Short 6 39
Cooper Johnson 1 32
Cole Franklin 1 19
Bryson Myers 1 18
Tamario Sanders 1 9
Zayden Anderson 2 8
Brandon Petty 1 -1
TOTALS 98 1,776 17
SCORING
Player TD XP 2pt FG Pts
Adjatay Dabbs 11 0 0 0 66
Damien Short 9 0 0 0 54
Cooper Graham 0 47 0 0 47
Mason Laws 7 0 0 0 42
Brady Quillen 6 0 0 0 36
Carson Quillen 5 0 0 0 30
Maddox Bishop 2 0 0 0 12
Amanuel Dickson 2 0 0 0 12
Bryson Myers 2 0 0 0 12
Jayquan Price 2 0 0 0 12
Caden Baugh 1 0 0 0 6
Corbin Cannon 1 0 0 0 6
Zac Chrisman 1 0 0 0 6
Kameron Lester 1 0 0 0 6
Thomas Lollar 1 0 0 0 6
Noah Murray 1 0 0 0 6
Nik Pillar 1 0 0 0 6
Caleb Martin 0 2 0 0 2
SAFETY 0 0 0 0 2
TOTALS 53 49 0 0 369