At first glance, the Knox Fulton Falcons look like they could be a dangerous football team.
And on one side of the football – the offensive side – they just might be.
But consider what the Falcons have done on the defensive side of the football and it appears they might just be a mere bump in the road in Greeneville’s playoff run.
The Greene Devils, 10-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, will host Fulton (4-6) in the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Burley Stadium.
Fulton has scored an average of 33 points per game this season, including 42 a game over its past four outings.
But the Falcons have surrendered a whopping 42 points a game this season, including 135 over its past two games.
Two of the most head-scratching scores from Fulton’s regular season – a 61-55 win over Gibbs at home on Sept. 16 and a 72-54 season-ending loss at Carter last week.
The Falcons also lost 63-24 at Farragut two weeks ago.
The fewest points Fulton has allowed this season came in a 42-14 home win over Scott – an 0-10 team – three weeks ago.
All that, of course, bodes well for a multi-faceted Greeneville offense averaging 377 yards and 41 points per game.
Senior quarterback Brady Quillen has completed 94 of 132 passes for 1,721 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
Quillen has also rushed for 283 yards and seven TDs on 58 carries, while senior running back Damien Short has rushed for 739 yards and 10 TDs on 110 carries.
Quillen’s top targets through the air have been senior Adjatay Dabbs (35 catches, 676 yards, 8 TDs), senior Mason Laws (27-569-7), sophomore Carson Quillen (18-368-2) and senior Jayquan Price (12-189-2).
Fulton’s top threat on offense is 5-foot-9, 167-pound senior quarterback Marcellus Jackson, who displays a strong arm in the pocket, throws well while rolling out and also runs wild with the football.
Jackson has completed 98 of 206 passes for 1,874 yards and 23 TDs with 11 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,420 yards and 17 TDs on 165 carries.
“He’s the most explosive player I’ve seen on film all year. He can do a lot with the football in his hands,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen. “He has a lot stronger arm than people think he does. He throws a really good football. Plus, if a receiver isn’t open, he takes off running.”
Fulton’s top receiver is 5-7, 145-pound senior Daveon Shenault, who has caught 49 passes for 997 yards and eight TDs.
Derrick Smith, a 5-9, 132-pound sophomore, has caught 25 passes for 453 yards and nine TDs.
Greeneville defeated Fulton 56-12 at home in the second round of the playoffs in 2021. In that game, Jackson completed 11 of 23 passes for 135 yards and a TD. He also ran for 78 yards and a TD on 21 carries.
Nik Pillar leads Greeneville’s defense with 42 tackles, 31 assists, eight tackles for loss and two sacks.
Bryson Myers has 29 tackles, 23 assists, 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks; Amanuel Dickson has 36 tackles, 23 assists, 18 tackles for loss and three sacks; and Drew Armbrister has 36 tackles, 28 assists and four tackles for loss.
The Greene Devils have 10 interceptions. Dabbs and Mason Laws each have two, while Dickson, Pillar, Carson Quillen, Noah Murray, Price and Tamario Sanders each have one.
GREENEVILLE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
Player Att Yds TD
Damien Short 110 739 10
Carson Quillen 36 314 3
Brady Quillen 58 283 7
Amanuel Dickson 17 119 2
Maddox Bishop 19 91 2
Caden Baugh 10 87 1
Bryson Myers 5 52 1
Corbin Cannon 10 51 1
Adjatay Dabbs 6 34 4
Thomas Lollar 13 33 1
Zac Chrisman 4 29 1
Christian McBride 3 7
Jayden Deeble 1 -1
Joniel Del Valle 8 -3
TEAM 15 -46
TOTALS 315 1,789 33
PASSING
Player Comp Att Yds TD INT
Brady Quillen 94 132 1,721 17 2
Corbin Cannon 13 22 257 2 1
Caden Baugh 2 5 3 0 0
Carson Quillen 0 1 0 0 0
TOTALS 109 160 1,981 19 3
RECEIVING
Player Rec Yds TD
Adjatay Dabbs 35 676 8
Mason Laws 27 569 7
Carson Quillen 18 368 2
Jayquan Price 12 189 2
Zac Chrisman 4 55
Damien Short 6 39
Cooper Johnson 1 32
Cole Franklin 1 19
Bryson Myers 1 18
Tamario Sanders 1 9
Zayden Anderson 2 8
Brandon Petty 1 -1
TOTALS 109 1,981 19
SCORING
Player TD XP 2pt FG Pts
Adjatay Dabbs 13 0 0 0 78
Damien Short 10 0 0 0 60
Cooper Graham 0 53 0 0 53
Mason Laws 8 0 0 0 48
Brady Quillen 7 0 0 0 42
Carson Quillen 6 0 0 0 36
Maddox Bishop 2 0 0 0 12
Amanuel Dickson 2 0 0 0 12
Bryson Myers 2 0 0 0 12
Jayquan Price 2 0 0 0 12
Caden Baugh 1 0 0 0 6
Corbin Cannon 1 0 0 0 6
Zac Chrisman 1 0 0 0 6
Kameron Lester 1 0 0 0 6
Thomas Lollar 1 0 0 0 6
Noah Murray 1 0 0 0 6
Nik Pillar 1 0 0 0 6
Caleb Martin 0 2 0 0 2
SAFETY 0 0 0 0 2
TOTALS 59 55 0 0 411