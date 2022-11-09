While the Gibbs Eagles will likely be the latest victim in the Greeneville Greene Devils run in the Class 4A football playoffs at Burley Stadium on Friday night, it won’t be because the Eagles are playing in a hostile environment on the road.
They’ve been doing that all season. Literally.
Gibbs (7-4) has played all 11 of its games on the road, including “home” games at other stadiums, due to construction delays on its new stadium.
Gibbs is coming off a 49-14 win over Grainger in the first round of the playoffs last week.
The Eagles’ most notable win during the regular season was 37-34 over Knox Central in Week 4 at Carson-Newman. Greeneville, 11-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, defeated Central 49-7 in Week 1.
In Gibbs’ win at Grainger, 5-foot-11, 165-pound senior quarterback Bryson Palmer completed nine of 11 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. He also ran for 83 yards and two scores on four carries.
Kamen Shown, a 6-2, 155-pound junior receiver, caught three passes for 102 yards and the TD. Bryson Walker, a 6-3, 185-pound receiver, caught four passes for 86 yards.
Nathan Butler, a 5-9, 185-pound senior running back, ran for 104 yards and three TDs on 16 carries.
The Eagles gave up 331 yards to Grainger, 207 through the air and 124 on the ground.
Greeneville is coming off a 45-6 win at home over Fulton in the first round of the playoffs.
In that game, senior quarterback Brady Quillen completed five of nine passes for 37 yards and ran for 10 yards on three carries in the first half, played just one series in the third quarter and took the rest of the night off.
Quillen inched closer to surpassing current Greeneville offensive coordinator Cody Baugh into third place on the Devils’ career passing yards list with 4,951. Baugh passed for 4,991 yards from 2000-2002.
Quillen is also tied with Jordan Greenway for second on the career passing touchdowns list with 56.
Greeneville opted to mostly run the ball against Fulton, a team that had trouble stopping opponents all season. The Devils used nine ball carriers to roll up 293 yards on the ground.
Sophomore Carson Quillen – Brady’s brother – led the way with 98 yards and two TDs on eight carries. Senior Damien Short finished with 88 yards and a TD on nine carries.
Greeneville’s defense smothered Fulton’s Mr. Football semifinalist Marcellus Jackson. The senior quarterback completed just three of 14 passes for 11 yards and threw three interceptions while running for just 36 yards on 10 carries.
Carson Quillen had two of the interceptions, while Tamario Sanders had the other.
GREENEVILLE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
Player Att Yds TD
Damien Short 119 827 11
Carson Quillen 44 412 5
Brady Quillen 61 293 7
Amanuel Dickson 22 153 4
Maddox Bishop 25 121 2
Caden Baugh 10 87 1
Bryson Myers 6 79 1
Corbin Cannon 12 62 1
Adjatay Dabbs 6 34 4
Thomas Lollar 13 33 1
Zac Chrisman 4 29 1
Christian McBride 3 7
Charles Dabney 1 0
Jayden Deeble 1 -1
Joniel Del Valle 12 -1
TEAM 16 -53
TOTALS 355 2,082 38
PASSING
Player Comp Att Yds TD INT
Brady Quillen 99 141 1,758 17 3
Corbin Cannon 13 23 257 2 1
Caden Baugh 2 5 3 0 0
Carson Quillen 0 1 0 0 0
TOTALS 114 170 2,018 19 4
RECEIVING
Player Rec Yds TD
Adjatay Dabbs 35 676 8
Mason Laws 29 590 7
Carson Quillen 19 368 2
Jayquan Price 12 189 2
Zac Chrisman 4 55
Damien Short 6 39
Cooper Johnson 1 32
Bryson Myers 2 23
Zayden Anderson 3 19
Cole Franklin 1 19
Tamario Sanders 1 9
Brandon Petty 1 -1
TOTALS 114 2,018 19
SCORING
Player TD XP 2pt FG Pts
Adjatay Dabbs 13 0 0 0 78
Damien Short 11 0 0 0 66
Cooper Graham 0 58 0 0 58
Mason Laws 9 0 0 0 54
Carson Quillen 8 0 0 0 48
Brady Quillen 7 0 0 0 42
Amanuel Dickson 4 0 0 0 24
Maddox Bishop 2 0 0 0 12
Bryson Myers 2 0 0 0 12
Jayquan Price 2 0 0 0 12
Caden Baugh 1 0 0 0 6
Corbin Cannon 1 0 0 0 6
Zac Chrisman 1 0 0 0 6
Kameron Lester 1 0 0 0 6
Thomas Lollar 1 0 0 0 6
Noah Murray 1 0 0 0 6
Nik Pillar 1 0 0 0 6
Caleb Martin 0 2 0 0 2
SAFETY (3) 0 0 0 0 6
TOTALS 65 60 0 0 456