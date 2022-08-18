With Jaevon Gillespie and Mason Gudger in the backfield the past several years, the Greeneville Greene Devils knew who would be carrying the load come Friday night.
But now that Gillespie is running wild at UVA Wise and Gudger is in his first year at Georgetown, the Devils are trying to get a grip on how they’ll run the football this season.
In Friday’s 7:30 p.m. season opener at home against Knox Central, the Devils might use as many as five running backs – Damien Short, Amanuel Dickson, Zac Chrisman, Bryson Myers and Carson Quillen – while getting a feel for things.
Short, a 5-foot-10, 200-pound senior, should start and get the bulk of the carries. In 2021, he ran for 134 yards and two TDs on 18 carries.
Quillen, a 5-10, 180-pound sophomore, had 15 carries for 86 yards and two TDs in 2021, while Dickson, a 6-foot, 190-pound junior, had nine carries for 44 yards and two scores.
Chrisman is a 6-1, 220-pound junior, while Myers is a 6-1, 215-pound junior.
“It will be all of those guys in there running the ball really hard,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen. “Dickson and Quillen probably have more breakaway speed than Damien, but Damien is a big dude that people aren’t going to want to tackle over and over. And we can put two more big backs in there in Chrisman and Myers.
“It’s a good group of real physical backs. Damien is going to lead the charge and we need him to have a big night.”
The biggest reason Greeneville might use five running backs at least early on in the season is all five also play defense.
“I don’t know if you want to call it a three-headed monster, but (Short, Dickson and Quillen) are all three really top-notch high school running backs,” Spradlen said. “But all three of those guys are also going to have to help us on defense as well. We have some other guys who can back them up on defense and offense, but it’s going to depend on how the game flows.
“We’re going to try to spread the carries and save those guys so they’ll stay fresh.”
The Devils are coming off a season in which they went 12-1 and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state playoffs. Knox Central went 8-4 and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs.
In the season opener for both teams last season, Greeneville won 42-17. Greene Devil quarterback Brady Quillen, who will start Friday’s game, passed for 182 yards and a TD while running for two scores. And backup quarterback Corbin Cannon passed for 97 yards and a TD.
Knox Central graduated the majority of its top players in its passing game, including quarterback Ryan Bolton who threw for 268 yards and a TD against Greeneville last season. He is being replaced by senior Tre Lyons.
Junior Frank Johnson returns at running back for Knox Central. In 2021, he led the Bobcats with 901 yards and 14 TDs on 142 carries.