MURFREESBORO — For the first time in program history, the Greeneville boys basketball team will be playing for a state championship.
It was not pretty. The Devils were held to their lowest point total in a win all season, but it did not matter because Greeneville took down Upperman 47-41 in the Class 2A state semifinals on Friday.
“I think back to all of the good teams and all of the good players that just didn’t have the opportunity to get here,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “These guys seized that opportunity. I told them before the game that I think the opportunity is there, but they have to take it. It wasn’t easy, but they took it.”
Greeneville will play Jackson South Side in the championship game at 2 p.m. Central Time Saturday in the Murphy Center on the Campus of Middle Tennessee State University. South Side beat Kingston 70-45 in the other semifinal on Friday.
The state championship game will be broadcast on television by the Tri-Cities CW. Radio Greeneville will provide the radio broadcast on both 103.1 WIKQ and 99.5 WGRV.
“We’ve got to go watch film and try to get ready,” Woolsey said. “It’s a pretty short turnaround, and we have to be ready. It’s going to be a battle.”
The 47 points is Greeneville’s third lowest output of the season. On Jan. 22, the Devils only scored 45 points in a loss to a Knoxville Catholic team loaded with Division I prospects. On Nov. 19, Greeneville was held to 35 points by Science Hill on a night when most of the rotation was still playing football.
Since the calendar turned to 2021, the Devils have averaged 75 points per game. But on Wednesday, they had to figure out how to play through the Bees’ stingy defense and slow-down offense.
“It was ugly,” Woolsey said. “It’s just not the way we play. To get a win in such an ugly game, to gut out a win today is impressive. Upperman did a great job of slowing us down. These guys just stepped up.”
Upperman led for all but 1:27 of the first half and went into intermission leading 25-21.
Big man Alex Rush extended that on the first possession of the second half, and with 4:29 left in the third quarter Upperman held a 31-25 advantage.
Trey Mayes got the Greene Devils going with a straight-away triple to close the gap to 31-28.
With 1:49 left in the third quarter, Jakobi Gillespie scorched the net from behind the arc on the left side to put Greeneville in front 33-31.
Collin Gore tied it 33-33 13 seconds later when he pulled up in the lane for two points.
Connor DeBusk drove the baseline for a reverse layup and the third quarter ended with Gillespie making a pair of free throws to put Greeneville on top 37-33.
Upperman tied the game 37-37 when Rush dropped in a turn-around hook shot from the block.
It was one of the few times the 6-foot-7 rush was able to get the best of Terry Grove in the paint. Grove’s physical play all game forced rush into 3-of-9 shooting. On Wednesday against Pearl Cohn, Rush was 9-of-10 from the field and the difference in the outcome.
“The way we played him was a big, big deal,” Woolsey said. “We wanted Avery (Collins) and Terry to be physical with him. They did a great job of executing. They did a great job of not letting him get in position.”
The game was tied again 39-39 and then 41-41.
The Devils’ defense took on every challenge down the stretch and held Upperman without a field goal over the final 6:13.
With 58 seconds remaining, Woolsey called on Gillespie to take over the offense.
Reid Satterfield set a high screen and Gillespie put his head down and glided through the lane. He elevated, reached his arm around a defender and gently placed the ball over the iron for a 43-41 Greeneville lead.
Gillespie and Satterfield finished the game at the free-throw line.
While the pace of play kept Greeneville’s point total down, nothing could keep Gillespie from scoring. The Mr. Basketball finalist dropped in 23 points to lead the Devils.
“I just knew I had to get points. We needed buckets to stay in the game. I just knew I had to get to the rack,” Gillespie said.
Friday’s contest started tight as well. Gillespie scored the first points to give Greeneville a lead, but on the next possession Alexander Nash hit from deep to put the Bees on top.
Mayes swung the lead back in the Devils’ favor when he sank a triple with 3:17 left in the first quarter.
Upperman scored eight of the next 10 points to close the quarter leading 15-10.
With 1:57 left in the first half, Gillespie gave Greeneville another brief lead when he sank a triple that made the score 21-20.
Jace McWilliams answered with a triple on the other end and Gore finished the first half with a driving layup for a 25-21 Upperman lead.
Rush finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, scoring 10 of his points at the charity stripe. McWilliams added 10 points for Upperman.
For Greeneville, Satterfield had eight points and nine rebounds.
Greeneville 10 11 16 10 — 47
Upperman 15 10 8 8 — 41
Greeneville: Gillespie 23, Satterfield 8, Mayes 6, DeBusk 6, Grove 4.
Upperman: Rush 16, McWilliams 10, Fox 6, Gore 6, Nash 3.