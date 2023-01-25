BLUFF CITY — Staying in the 126-pound weight class challenged Josue Castillo.
But his coaches insisted he’d be a state medalist his senior year if he kept at it. If he can persevere like he did Tuesday night, watch out.
Castillo scored the fall in the final minute of his 126-pound match, helping Greeneville start fast en route to its 11th consecutive region duals championship with a 47-33 win over David Crockett at Sullivan East.
David Crockett’s Graham Carriger took Castillo to the third period, lasting 5:24 before Castillo pinned him and gave Greeneville a 12-0 lead in the match.
“Josue’s been battling weight all year, been a tough cut for him, but we knew he was a tough wrestler and we challenged him,” Greeneville coach Randy Shelton said. “We’ve battled this year. We’ve had kids in and out of the lineup … When we went to the hall after our semifinal match, I told them win, lose, I don’t care, I just want you to go out there and wrestle like warriors, fight for every point.”
Challenge accepted.
But it was freshman Gabe Oakley who also delivered one of the Greene Devils’ most critical moments.
Although he didn’t win his 106-pound match, dropping a 9-8 decision to Crockett’s Blaine Smith, he avoided the pin and kept the Greene Devils ahead 41-33 with only one match remaining — which sealed the region title.
“Gabe spent a week studying film and getting ready,” Shelton said. “We knew from watching the first match (Smith) had a good headlock, so we focused all week on that making sure Gabe’s hips were on the same side so he could never get moved. He never got in that position that entire match.”
Castillo’s win came after defending state champion Carson Dupill opened the match with a pin a 120. He needed 1:10 to score the fall on Crockett’s James Mink.
Hunter Mason and Colin Dupill, likewise defending state titles, gave Greeneville a quick 24-12 lead. Mason (145) pinned Ethan Greear in 56 seconds, and Colin Dupill (152) needed just 35 seconds to score the fall on Felix Duncan.
But the Greene Devils found themselves down 30-24 after three straight pins by the Pioneers.
Morgan Lowery reversed the trend, scoring a tech fall (16-1) on Gabe Ferrell at 195.
Zac Chrisman (220) and Christian Feltner (285) both pinned their opponents in the second period. Chrisman, who’d just been cleared after missing about a month, needed 2:44 to pin John Laws, while Feltner scored the fall on Cameron Bailey in 3:40.
Hunter Shelton (113), another freshman, finished the match by pinning Nolan Rankin in just 43 seconds.
“It’s just surreal,” Randy Shelton said. “We wouldn’t be here without our assistant coaches Sid Mason and Atlas Fagundes. They carry a lot of the load when it comes to day to day coaching.”
GREENEVILLE 53
SULLIVAN EAST 30
The Greene Devils began the night with a 53-30 semifinal win over Region 1-A tournament host Sullivan East.
Carson Dupill (120 vs. Josh Turpin) and Mason Lowery (195 vs. Marshall Jones) both pinned their opponents in the first period, with Paul Anderson (182 vs. Jeremiah Turpin) scoring a second-period fall.
Josue Castillo (113) won by tech fall against Owen Griffith in the second frame.
Hunter Shelton (113), Hunter Mason (145), Colin Dupill (160), John Chapman (285) and Gabe Oakley (106) all won by forfeit.
UP NEXT
Greeneville will host the Region 2-A runner-up — either Halls or Gibbs in the Class A sectional on Thursday or Friday, the winner clinching a spot at the TSSAA state duals.
GREENEVILLE 47
DAVID CROCKETT 33
120 — Carson Dupill (GHS) pinned James Mink, 1:10
126 — Josue Castillo (GHS) pinned Graham Carriger, 5:24
132 — Jake Ferrell (DC) won by forfeit
138 — Garrett Clark (DC) pinned Griffin Griunas, 1:45
145 — Hunter Mason (GHS) pinned Ethan Greear, 0:56
152 — Colin Dupill (GHS) pinned Felix Duncan, 0:35
160 — Dezsel Rambaad (DC) pinned Elijah Dabney, 1:08
170 — Colton Ferrell (DC) pinned Angus Herrell, 5:18
182 — David Ingle (DC) pinned Paul Anderson, 4:58
195 — Morgan Lowery (GHS) won by tech fall (16-1) over Gabe Ferrell
220 — Zac Chrisman (GHS) pinned John Laws, 2:44
285 — Christian Feltner (GHS) pinned Cameron Bailey, 3:40
106 — Blaine Smith (DC) won by decision over Gabe Oakley, 9-8
113 — Hunter Shelton (GHS) pinned Nolan Rankin, 0:43