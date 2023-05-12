Greeneville's Cooper Graham (5) fights for possession as teammate Brady Quillen (6) looks on during a 7-0 win over Unicoi County in the District 1-2A soccer championship on Thursday night at Burley Stadium.
Greeneville's Brady Quillen (6) looks to turn the ball upfield as teammate Simon Holt (18) looks on during a 7-0 win over Unicoi County in the District 1-2A soccer championship on Thursday night at Burley Stadium.
The Greeneville Greene Devils pose after defeating Unicoi County 7-0 in the District 1-2A soccer championship on Thursday night at Burley Stadium.
PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY HOLLY QUILLEN
Drew Shelton (4) led Greeneville with two goals in a 7-0 win over Unicoi County in the District 1-2A soccer championship on Thursday night at Burley Stadium.
PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY HOLLY QUILLEN
Greeneville's Cooper Graham (5) fights for possession as teammate Brady Quillen (6) looks on during a 7-0 win over Unicoi County in the District 1-2A soccer championship on Thursday night at Burley Stadium.
PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY HOLLY QUILLEN
Greeneville's Brady Quillen (6) looks to turn the ball upfield as teammate Simon Holt (18) looks on during a 7-0 win over Unicoi County in the District 1-2A soccer championship on Thursday night at Burley Stadium.
PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY HOLLY QUILLEN
The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights pose with their runner-up plaque after falling 3-2 to University High in the District 1-A soccer championship on Thursday night at Chuckey-Doak.
PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY MICHAEL HYNES
Chuckey-Doak's Ben Holmes (24) tried to get past a defender during a 3-2 loss to University High in the District 1-A soccer championship on Thursday night at Chuckey-Doak.
PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY MICHAEL HYNES
Chuckey-Doak's Marco Rojas (7) fights for possession during a 3-2 loss to University High in the District 1-A soccer championship on Thursday night at Chuckey-Doak.
PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY MICHAEL HYNES
Chuckey-Doak's Brayden Collins (32) pushes the ball past a defender during a 3-2 loss to University High in the District 1-A soccer championship on Thursday night at Chuckey-Doak.