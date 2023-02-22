ROGERSVILLE — Like the other regular season meetings with Cocke County in the 2022-23 campaign, both Greeneville wins, the District 2-3A basketball championship staged here at Cherokee High School Tuesday night was, to quote Coach Brad Woolsey, “close, intense and very physical.”
But the final score was another Greeneville victory, this time by a 55-40 margin, as the Greene Devils chalked up their sixth straight district title.
It took a giant effort by the entire team to get this one in the “W” column, as the Devils took control in the second quarter and spread that lead in the third canto.
“We didn’t shoot very well, but we kept fighting through it, and we never let up with effort and that means a lot,” Woolsey said.
The Devils made only 3-of-12 from the field in the opening quarter and fell behind by 12-3 with two minutes left.
Trailing 13-9 after one quarter, GHS put together a solid second quarter, with Jayquan Price scoring seven in the period to boost the Devils to a slender 25-24 advantage at intermission. Adjatay Dabbs, who led the team in scoring with 19 points and was named the tournament’s most valuable player, then drilled a 3-pointer to start the third quarter and the two-time defending state champions were off and running.
“Jayquan did a good job there in the second quarter, and Adjatay is such a steady, calming part of our offense,” the coach noted. “We were able to hang with them and get the lead, and then Kam (Kameron Lester) came on in the third and was a difference-maker as we were able to put some space between us and them.”
Lester finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, all in the second half, and his three baskets in the third quarter seemed to spark the offense. In addition, the Devil defense was in lock-down mode, allowing only one field goal until Brazen Stewart beat the buzzer with a basket to finish the third. Still, the 13-5 scoring margin in that period left the Devils with a 38-29 lead going into the home stretch.
Freshman Trey Thompson, the team’s leading scorer who dropped the hammer on Cocke County with 33 points the last time they met, was the object of much attention by the Fighting Cockes defense and managed only eight points.
“What I liked about Trey was his effort on the defensive end, even though he wasn’t scoring tonight,” Coach Woolsey said of the 6-6 youngster who was named the conference’s Player of the Year. “He worked hard on the boards, got a block in transition, and just kept working. That’s what he needs to do, and tonight was a good learning experience for him in that regard.”
Thompson finished with 11 rebounds to go along with his eight points and three blocked shots.
Cocke County did make a brief run in the final quarter. A couple of free throws by Ethan Fine and two more by Stewart left the Newport bunch down by only 40-35 with 5:11 left. But Thompson stopped the bleeding by rebounding his own missed shot and putting it in.
That would be the last field goal Greeneville would need. They were deadly at the foul line in the game’s final 3:30, attempting 14 and making 13 of them, including 10 straight to close out the game as the lead continued to grow with Cocke County missing shots and then forced to foul Greeneville after they got the rebounds.
Both Dabbs and Price were a perfect 4-of-4 in the game’s final two minutes.
The win will move GHS back to Hal Henard Gym Saturday night at 7:00 to take on Sullivan East, who finished fourth place in the District 1-3A event. A win there will boost them to the Region 1-3A semifinals which will be played at Elizabethton High School next week.
The Devils move to the regionals with a 21-11 worksheet, while Cocke County is 18-12. The Roosters got 14 points from Stewart to lead their scoring.
COCKE COUNTY (40): Woods 1, France 9, Brazen Stewart 14, Baxter 5, Fine 5, Hayes 4, Ramos 2.
GREENEVILLE (55): Jayquan Price 16, Woolsey 0, Adjatay Dabbs 19, Thompson 8, Kameron Lester 10, Goan 2.
3-Point Goals: CC—6 (Stewart 3, France, Baxter, Fine). GHS—3 (Price 2, Dabbs).
Score by quarters:
Cocke County 13 11 5 11—40
Greeneville 9 16 13 17—55
ALL-TOURNAMENT
Members of the District 2-3A All-Tournament Team: Adjatay Dabbs, Greeneville (MVP); Kameron Lester, Trey Thompson and Jayquan Price of Greeneville; Laken France, Brazen Stewart and Tyler Hayes of Cocke County; Brady Smith of Grainger; Elisha Jones of Cherokee.
ALL-CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Trey Thompson of Greeneville; Defensive Player of the Year, Adjatay Dabbs of Greeneville; Underclassman of the Year, Tyler Hayes of Cocke County; Coach of the Year: Brad Woolsey, Greeneville; and players Kameron Lester and Jayquan Price of Greeneville; Carter Williams and Drew Branson of Grainger; Baylor Baxter and Brazen Stewart of Cocke County; Tyler Myatt and Ethan Cupp of Claiborne; and Colton McLain and Will Price of Cherokee.