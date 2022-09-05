PREP CROSS COUNTRY Devils Win Terry Hull Crawford Classic Sep 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With three runners placing in the top five, the Greeneville boys cross country team scored 34 points to win the Terry Hull Crawford Classic 5K race at Holston Home.Morgan Leach and Isaac Gibson finished second and third respectively, with Simon Holt taking fifth to pace the Devils.West Greene’s Jhonen Bath (7th) and Greeneville’s Jack Lampe (10th) both earned top-10 finishes.Gatlinburg-Pittman took second with 38 points, led by individual medalist Adrian Nelka-Hernandez (18:43.11).And while the Greeneville girls placed five in the top 10, the Lady Devils’ score of 29 came up one point short of champion Gatlinburg-Pittman (28).Susan Mulhollen placed third with Reese Williams, Darla Kammerdiener, Riley Castro and Madison Carpenter placing fifth through eighth. South Greene’s Natalie Friese took 10th place.Individual winner Stefani Johnson (21:51.66) and runner-up Tillie Trentham led G-P. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Devils Cross Country Terry Hull Crawford Classic Sport Team Gatlinburg-pittman Boys Tillie Trentham Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Man Injured In Motorcycle-Car Crash Judge Considers Lillelid Gun Fingerprint Tests Body Found Tuesday In Woods Identified By GPD Greeneville, Elizabethton Set For Latest Clash In Class 4A Rivalry Coffee & Creativity: Firefly Landing — Where Ideas Come To Light