The Greeneville High Greene Devils polished off an unbeaten regular season in grand style Friday night with the unveiling of the much-anticipated new video board at Burley Stadium and crunched visiting Morristown East 42-7 in a non-conference affair.
The win brought the 2022 regular season to an end for the Devils and the state’s top-ranked Class 4A team will now be off next Friday before opening the playoffs at home the following Friday.
After taking a 21-0 halftime advantage, the host Devils turned in a torrid third quarter, scoring three times before the third quarter expired to pull ahead 42-0 and start a mercy rule running clock the rest of the game.
Adjatay Dabbs had a big night as the senior caught six passes for 127 yards while running for a pair of touchdowns. Senior quarterback Brady Quillen hit 11 of 17 passes for 205 yards and a pair of scores and rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown as GHS moved the season mark to 10-0. Damien Short rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown in 10 carries.
Morristown East dropped to 3-6 on the year but got an 88 yard rushing effort from Ryan Adams.
The Devils had seemed to be in control of the game from the outset, although points did not pile up as quickly as they have in some outings this year.
The first one was quick, though. After the Hurricanes took the opening kickoff and ran three plays and punted, Greeneville took over at midfield and scored in five plays thanks to a pair of hookups between Quillen and Dabbs that totaled 47 yards. Facing a fourth and 1 from the 4 yard line, Quillen got a good push from his offensive line and punched his way into the end zone for the game’s first score with 8:45 left in the quarter. Cooper Graham’s first of five extra point kicks on the night was true.
The Hurricanes like the running game, and Adams showed why by peeling off a 19 yard run for a quick East first down on their next possession, but the drive fizzled out after that and the Canes had to punt.
The Devils were stopped this time, failing on a fourth down and 1 from the 41. But after East couldn’t move it again, GHS took over at their 26 and went the distance in only five plays, again with Quillen and Dabbs hooking up with big plays. Dabbs latched on to a 29 yarder and followed that on the next play with a 44 yard strike down to the 4 yard line. The Devils chose to let Dabbs finish the drive as a sweep run found the end zone with 25 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The spunky Morristown East defense again held the Devils on a fourth down and 1 from the East 22 in the second quarter, but a false start penalty and a sack of quarterback Eli Seals by Amanuel Dickson had the Canes punting from their own end zone.
The short punt gave the Devils a good start at the East 41 and they moved it quickly to score when Quillen found Carson Quillen along the left side, who caught the pass and averted a would-be tackler on his way to the end zone for a 21-0 Devil lead.
That score would stand up at intermission.
If the GHS offense was a bit sluggish in the first half, it showed no signs of such things in the third quarter. They took the kickoff and moved 55 yards in five plays with Short going the final 19 yards for the touchdown.
Three plays and a punt later, the Devils were in business at their 39 and got a long run from Short, although much of it was wiped out by a penalty. It only slowed the inevitable as Dabbs would score on another 3 yard run to up the lead to 35-0 and start the running clock.
A punt that covered only 15 yards gave the Devils another short field later in the quarter, and Quillen threw a 24 yard strike to Mason Laws that sent the score soaring to 42-0.
The Hurricanes did get a fourth quarter score against the Greeneville reserves on a 15 yard run by Easton Woody and a PAT by Justin Flores.
For the night Greeneville had 387 yards of offense (182 rushing and 205 passing). East finished with 180 yards of offense.