The 19th annual YMCA/Max Douthat Memorial Golf Classic is being played Thursday at Link Hills Country Club.
Registration, lunch, driving range and putting contest will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start slated for 1 p.m.
The Max Douthat Memorial Golf Classic continues to be one of the most popular golf events in the Greeneville community and has raised nearly $450,000 in 18 years of partnering with the YMCA.
Proceeds from the event are restricted to youth related projects at the YMCA that have included the Max Douthat Youth Activity Room, lights for Rotary and Army Reserve Fields, a playground and pavilion (Terry Bellamy Soccer Park), a playground at the YMCA, acoustic tile in the YMCA Youth Gymnasium and two new mini-buses for Childcare and Active Older Adult participants.
Pictured (left to right) are members of the Douthat family, major sponsors and committee members for the YMCA/Max Douthat Memorial Golf Classic Terry Douthat, Greg Cannon, Maxi Douthat, Artie Wehenkel-Golf Committee, Judy Douthat, Trey Youngblood-Farm Bureau Insurance TN, Tiffany Shoun-American Greetings, Watson Leonard-Leonard Associates, Page Douthat, Chris Douthat and Sandy Pruitt-YMCA.
Leonard Associates is the title sponsor for this event along with other major sponsors Andrew Johnson Bank, Marsh Propane, Jostens, Forward Air and SoPakCo Distribution.