Jude Dyer rushed for three touchdowns, leading South Greene Middle School to a 35-22 win at Sullivan Central on Thursday night.
On just nine carries, Dyer ran for 138 yards. On defense, he made four tackles, an interception, forced a fumble and had a tackle for loss.
Dyer went 47 yards for a touchdown on the Rebels’ second offensive play. His 30- and 48-yard TD runs in the fourth quarter helped clinch the victory, as he tallied 179 all-purpose yards.
Tripp Neas added 134 all-purpose yards, including a 50-yard interception return for a TD in the first half. He led South Greene (2-1) in tackles with five, including a tackle for loss and a pair of interceptions.
Shawn Ownby completed five of eight passes for 90 yards, including a 55-yard scoring toss to Noah Wright. On defense, Ownby intercepted a pass and made four tackles, one in the backfield.
Kade MacPherson (2 tackles for loss) and Colton Fillers (1 tackle for loss) each made four stops, and Wright recovered a fumble. Lucas Murdock, Cortez Perez, Justin Habberstad, Jordan Greer and Eli Fillers each had a sack.
South Greene rushed for 214 of its 304 total yards, while limiting the Cougars to 129 total. The Rebels led 21-0 at halftime.
South Greene plays Gatlinburg-Pittman on Sept. 12 at Camp Creek.