Tusculum University associate athletic director Josh Ealy will be stepping down from his post at his alma mater announced Doug Jones, TU vice president of athletics and university initiatives.
Ealy will be leaving Tusculum on Friday to accept a similar position at an NCAA Division I institution next week.
Ealy, who served as TU’s Director of Athletic Development from 2018-2020 and then Assistant Athletic Director from 2020-2022, has been responsible for the athletic department’s business management while also coordinating game-day operations and fundraising efforts. He led the Pioneer Club, which works to raise funds for the athletic department through connections with parents, alumni, staff and other supporters of the University.
Since 2018, he served on numerous committees including the University’s COVID Taskforce, Homecoming Planning Committee, Greene County Sports Council and is on the board of directors for the Greene County United Way.
“I want to personally thank Josh for his service and dedication to Tusculum. Josh made a difference at the University, especially for the administration, coaches and our student-athletes,” Jones said. “It has been a pleasure to watch him develop as a rising star in the sports industry. He is not only a colleague, but he is a very good friend. We want to wish him and his family all the best in what promises to a be a bright future.”
“I want thank Doug Jones for the opportunity I was given four years ago. It’s because of his leadership and mentoring that I am able to take the next step in my career,” Ealy said. “Tusculum and the Greeneville community will always hold a special place in my heart. My family and I are excited about this next chapter in our lives, but we will forever be Pioneers.”
Ealy, a 2007 Tusculum graduate and former Pioneer men’s basketball student-athlete, has an extensive background in the business sector in both sales and accounting.
Prior to returning to the Greeneville campus, he was a sales representative with Cintas of Knoxville. For three years he was a business account executive with Spectrum Business in Morristown and two years with Verizon Wireless as a sales representative.
Ealy has also worked at both the NCAA Division I and II levels of intercollegiate athletics. From 2009-2012, he served as an assistant basketball coach at Carson-Newman University where his responsibilities included alumni relations, fundraising, and student-athlete recruitment.
He also served men’s basketball staff at Appalachian State University from 2007-2009. He started as a graduate assistant before being promoted to full-time assistant coach in his second season. During his tenure with the Mountaineers, Ealy served as the team’s academic liaison, coordinated film exchange and video editing and oversaw the expansion and development of Appalachian State’s summer camp program in addition to his on-court duties.
Ealy was a member of the Tusculum basketball program from 2004-2007. In his sophomore campaign, the Pioneers posted an 18-11 record to capture the South Atlantic Conference Tournament title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
Prior to playing for Tusculum, Ealy was a standout at Greeneville High School. He was also an assistant coach for the Greene Devils during the 2006-07 season, which was his final year at Tusculum. Greeneville finished that season ranked in the top five in the state.
Ealy is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Directors Association (NACDA), Collegiate Athletic Business Management Association (CABMA) and the National Association of Athletic Development Directors (NAADD).
Ealy is married to the former Carrie Miller, a 2006 Tusculum graduate and former volleyball student-athlete (2002-2004). They are the parents of son Jaxton and daughter Caroline.