Tusculum University alumnus and former staff member Josh Ealy has been named the University’s next Director of Athletics announced Tusculum president Dr. Scott Hummel.
Ealy will rejoin the Tusculum athletic staff later this spring and will take over the leadership reins of the department from long-time vice president and former Pioneer baseball coach Doug Jones, who will be stepping down from his Tusculum post next month to pursue a new opportunity in higher education.
Ealy will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Tusculum athletic department and the 25 sports the University sponsors including men’s beach volleyball, which will begin competition in the 2023-2024 academic year. He will serve on the University’s cabinet and the South Atlantic Conference Athletic Directors Leadership Committee.
Ealy returns to his alma mater after serving as the Associate Athletic Director for External Operations at NCAA Division I Charleston Southern University. While at CSU, he was responsible for facilitating development operations for the Buc Club and corporate sponsorships while also being responsible for management and advancement of ticket operations, branding, promotions and game experience.
Ealy previously served as TU’s Director of Athletic Development from 2018-2020 and then Assistant Athletic Director from 2020-2022. He was responsible for the athletic department’s business management while also coordinating game-day operations and fundraising efforts. The Greeneville, Tennessee native led the Pioneer Club, which works to raise funds for the athletic department through connections with parents, alumni, staff and other supporters of the University.
“I have selected Josh Ealy as our new Director of Athletics and am pleased he will return to his alma mater in this leadership role for the University,” said Dr. Hummel. “Josh performed exceptionally when he served as Associate Athletic Director before embarking on a new chapter in his career. On behalf of the Tusculum family, I wish to welcome Josh, Carrie, Jaxton and Caroline back home.”
“We are thrilled as a family to return to Tusculum and East Tennessee. It will always be home for us,” Ealy said. “My wife and I have so many great memories from Tusculum, both as alums and through my previous tenure on staff. Being an alum and Greeneville native made this is a dream job! I want to give back to the school that has given me so much already. I can’t wait to work with our coaches and staff and see what we can accomplish together.”
“I want to thank Dr. Hummel for this opportunity and entrusting me with the next chapter in Tusculum Athletics. I also want to thank Doug Jones for giving me the chance in joining his staff in 2018. He has been a mentor and friend through my journey and I am grateful for all he has done for me and my family,” Ealy added.
One of his initial goals for the athletic department is continue enhancing the student-athlete experience from the time a student-athlete steps on campus until they step across the stage for graduation. We will improve our game-day and fan experience through community outreach and alumni engagement. We will continue to compete for SAC and NCAA Championships as well.”
Ealy served on numerous committees including the Tusculum’s COVID-19 Taskforce, Homecoming Planning Committee, Greene County Sports Council and was on the board of directors for the Greene County United Way.
Prior to his previous return to the Greeneville campus in 2018, he was a sales representative with Cintas of Knoxville. For three years he was a business account executive with Spectrum Business in Morristown and two years with Verizon Wireless as a sales representative.
Ealy has also worked at both the NCAA Division I and II levels of intercollegiate athletics. From 2009-2012, he served as an assistant basketball coach at Carson-Newman University where his responsibilities included alumni relations, fundraising, and student-athlete recruitment.
He was on the men’s basketball coaching staff at Appalachian State University from 2007-2009. He started as a graduate assistant before being promoted to full-time assistant coach in his second season.
Ealy was a student-athlete on the Tusculum basketball program from 2004-2007. In his sophomore campaign, the Pioneers posted an 18-11 record to capture the South Atlantic Conference Tournament title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
Ealy earned both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Tusculum University. In 2007, he received his Bachelor’s Degree in sport management and Master of Arts in organizational training & performance management in 2022.
He is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Directors Association (NACDA), Collegiate Athletic Business Management Association (CABMA) and the National Association of Athletic Development Directors (NAADD).
Ealy is married to the former Carrie Miller, a 2006 Tusculum graduate and former Pioneer volleyball student-athlete (2002-2004). They are the proud parents of son Jaxton and daughter Caroline.