Greeneville did just about everything right on Friday night as it put eight playerS in the end zone on the way to a demolition of Grainger.
The Devils’ starters were done by the end of the first quarter, and the reserves got to make plenty of big plays in a 78-6 Region 1-4A win.
“I’m excited with how hard we came out and played. We did a lot of good things,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen said. “We were able to get a lot of people a lot of playing time. I liked how we executed. I told the guys not to play to the opponent, but play to get better. And I feel like these guys really did that.”
The fireworks started on Greeneville’s first offensive snap when Mason Gudger went off tackle to the left side and breezed into the end zone untouched for a 25-yard touchdown.
Gudger touched the ball the just three times on Friday, but he gained 53 yards and scored twice.
Greeneville’s defense got in on the scoring next when All-State cornerback Jakobi Gillespie picked off a pass along the left boundary and raced across the field and then past every Grizzly for a 50-yard pick six.
While it might have been the Devils’ offense that wowed the crowd in a packed Burley Stadium, the defense was just as impressive. Grainger did not make it into positive yardage until its final drive of the game when many of its starters were going against the deepest parts of Greeneville’s bench. The Grizzlies were held to 32 yards on Friday, and it gained 47 yards on its late scoring drive. The Devils had two interceptions and two sacks in the win.
“The guys were flying to football tonight,” Spradlen said. “They made a lot of big plays and big hits. We put a lot of pressure on them tonight, and that led to some turnovers. The kids were just flying around having fun tonight.”
The Devils’ second offensive snap of the contest put them on top 21-0. Quarterback Brady Quillen hit speedster Jaden Stevenson racing up the left side and nobody in a white jersey could catch him as he went for a 42-yard score.
Mason Laws intercepted Grainger on the first play of the ensuing drive, then Quillen threw his second and final pass of the contest. Gillespie ran under the ball for a 38-yard score that gave Greeneville a 28-0 lead.
With 51 seconds left in the first quarter Gudger powered through the defense and stretched across the goal line for a 26-yard touchdown. That ended the day for most of Greeneville’s starting offense after playing just six snaps.
Greeneville’s reserves did not miss a beat and Damien Short needed just three carries to go 47 yards for a 42-0 lead 1:25 into the second quarter.
Amanuel Dickson was the next Greene Devil to find the end zone as he rumbled up the middle for a 10-yard score.
Crobin Cannon finished the first half with a pair of touchdown tosses. First he hit Jayquan Price on a go route up the right side for a 43-yard score. Next he found Hayden Goad on a crossing route that the receiver hauled in and then avoided a couple of tacklers for a 14-yard score. That gave Greeneville a 63-0 lead with 27 seconds left in the first half.
In the second half freshman quarterback Noah Murray crossed the end zone twice to complete the Devils’ scoring. After the final score Price gathered a botched snap and found Tristan Easterly for a two-point conversion.
Greeneville’s Cooper Graham was 9-for-9 on extra points and had three kickoffs for touchbacks.
Grainger’s lone score came with 2:12 left when Bryson Bennett hit Jacob Hill from seven yards away.
Greeneville finished Friday with 379 yards of total offense, 226 on the ground and 153 through the air.
The Devils attention now turns to defending state champion Elizabethton next week. The matchup will pit the top two ranked teams in Class 4A in this week’s Associated Press poll.