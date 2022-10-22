As Greeneville’s field general, Anne Marie Konieczny entered her final home soccer match on a mission — “get it done and get out of here.”
Consider it done, just like her hat trick.
The Greeneville girls soccer team earned its eighth consecutive TSSAA state tournament appearance, and 10th overall, with a 7-1 win over Knoxville Halls at Fox Field in Saturday’s Class 2A sectional.
Tanna Bookhamer had just broken the scoreless tie in the fourth minute, but Konieczny had barely allowed Halls to catch its breath before doubling the Lady Greene Devils’ lead. Greeneville (13-10) got another chance with a sudden counterattack, and Konieczny sent an 18-yard shot into the empty net after beating the keeper.
Konieczny scored from 18 yards again in the 34th minute, this time on a banger with an assist from Bookhamer to make it 5-0 at the half. Anna Shaw assisted Konieczny’s six-yard finish in the 48th minute, giving Greeneville a 7-0 lead.
“(My role) has definitely changed a lot this year,” Konieczny said. “I had people telling me what to do last year, and I had to step in that role and be that person for other people this year. So it’s definitely a lot of responsibility … it took everyone a while to adjust to everything because we'd lost a lot from last year. I feel like I’m really just now getting the hang of it honestly.”
She certainly had the hang of it Saturday, giving her senior class a chance to win their third state championship in four years.
SCENIC CITY SEND-OFF
Bookhamer likewise saw her junior season end in last year’s state semifinal loss to Page.
Eager to return to the Big Dance, she finished a one-timer from Shaw early in the fourth minute before Konieczny’s first goal.
“My teammates have more trust in me this year,” Bookhamer said. “Coming in as a junior, I was a new starter, so this year, I feel like being a senior, I sort of grew into the game a lot more. I was able to make a lot more (scoring) opportunities this year.”
Shaw, who led Greeneville in assists with three while scoring twice, found the back of the net from 12 yards in the sixth to make it 3-0. Her second goal came in the 46th, when she roofed a 6-yard blast for a 6-0 lead.
Kiley Scott hit a 22-yard banger in the 18th for a four-goal advantage.
Just as importantly, Greeneville’s back line allowed only one shot during the entire first half. Halls, which finished 8-10-2 overall, got seven shots on goal in the second half after Greeneville began substituting.
With seniors Molly Hartman, Chloe Treadway and Allie Renner along with juniors Abi Kate Moore and Kylee DeWald anchoring the defense, the Lady Devils dominated in shots taken 21-8, and 15-7 on goal.
”Our back line has grown probably as much as any part of our field has this year,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “They’ve just become super strong. Good cohesive group … kudos to how they’ve grown this year.”
Lily Evatt saved six shots by Halls in the second half. A 30-yard shot by Ava Garrett in the 52nd minute gave the visitors their only goal.
Greeneville was whistled for 22 fouls in the match, 12 in the second half, compared to just six total by Halls.
THEY SAID IT
Graham, on Shaw’s impact: “She’s tremendous. Even if her work ethic up top doesn’t result in goals for herself, we’re assured it’s going to result in goals for other people. She was super unselfish tonight drawing attention, and then going ahead and sliding the ball back to (Bookhamer). That was a beautifully set up combination.”
Konieczny, on her final state tournament: “You just have to put it all out there. You never know when it’s going to be your last. Being a senior, it’s even more sentimental … It’s just so fun and bonding for the whole team. Winning is great, but the experience with your friends is even better.”
Bookhamer, on unfinished business from 2021: “I felt like we came in with our heads low, and it felt like at the start, we didn’t come in with that drive and that urgency that we needed to. We’re hoping this year, we can come out with more urgency and really get it together coming in. Our one-touch passing, everything we’ve been working on through this season, we need to apply it to all three games.”
UP NEXT
The Lady Devils play in Wednesday’s Class 2A state quarterfinal at Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga.