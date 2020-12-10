Greeneville coach Annette Watts did know how her team would respond without starting point guard and team leader Delana DeBusk in the lineup on Thursday night.
Sophomore Tambryn Ellenburg was plugged in as a starter for the first time in her career and torched the nets for 31 points while sinking nine 3-pointers as the Lady Devils took down Knoxville Catholic 76-31.
The win comes three weeks after the Lady Irish topped Greeneville 59-57 in Knoxville. The Lady Devils now turn their attention to a tough week upcoming when they will play Dobyns-Bennett, Alcoa and Webb.
“It took us a minute to realize that we can run this without Delana,” Watts said. “I’m really glad we had a game like this tonight. We needed to get our legs under us without Delana. Now we are ready to roll for Monday night, which will be a totally different ball game.”
Watts said DeBusk has been quarantined due to close contact with someone with COVID-19 and her return date isn’t known.
The night started with Greeneville storming to a 17-0 lead. Lindy Carter put one off the glass on the opening possession and then Ellenburg sank back-to-back triples in a 21-second span.
With 6:02 left in the first quarter, Lauren Bailey hit from deep to put Greeneville in front 11-0.
With 2:46 left in the period, Chloe Marsh trapped the Lady Irish at mid court before stealing the ball and moving it ahead to Bailey for the 17-0 lead.
“I told the girls that we have to get them out of their rhythm and out of their game plan, and to make it our game. That was huge to start that way,” Watts said.
Knoxville Catholic’s Grayce Lane broke the streak with a 3-pointer, but Ellenburg quickly answered with her third triple of the first quarter.
Anna Shaw finished the period with a breakaway layup for a 22-5 lead.
Shaw, a freshman, saw more minutes off the bench in DeBusk’s absence and finished with a career-high 14 points. She used tough defense to take the ball from Catholic and then continued to outrun the Lady Irish to the other end all night to finish with easy layups.
“Anna played a really good game,” Watts said. “When she can run the floor like that it just about kills the other team. She did it time after time after time.”
Grace Hayes moved to the point guard spot on Thursday and was the Lady Devils’ primary facilitator against the Lady Irish.
Just over a minute into the second quarter, Ellenburg sank her fourth triple to move Greeneville’s lead to 27-7.
The Lady Devils closed the first half on an 11-0 run. The run saw Shaw go the length of the floor twice for four points while Ellenburg hit from behind the arc two more times, including a buzzer beater that gave Greeneville a 47-15 lead.
“We’ve known Tambryn could shoot the ball,” Watts said. “She had a really good preseason, but I think I get her down because of defense. Now she is putting it together on both ends of the floor, and getting more confident.”
Bailey scored Greeneville’s first nine points of the second half as the lead grew to 56-19. She finished with 17 points.
Catholic center Ella Renfree scored eight points in the period, but Greeneville went to the fourth quarter leading 63-25.
Greeneville’s lead continued to grow in the fourth quarter with Shaw scoring on a pair of layups and Ellenburg hitting two more 3-pointers. Maggie Morelock banked in a 3-pointer for Greeneville’s final bucket of the night.
Greeneville 22 25 16 13 — 76
Knoxville Catholic 5 10 10 6 — 31
Greeneville: Ellenburg 31, Bailey 17, Shaw 14, Marsh 5, Carter 4, Morelock 3, Martin 2.
Knoxville Catholic: Mains 12, Renfree 8, Lane 8, Sompacrac 2, Dodson 1.