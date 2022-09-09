MOSHEIM — West Greene exchange student Kalle Nagel kicked a 27-yard field goal with only 38 seconds left to give the Buffaloes a 16-14 win over South Greene, and in so doing earned possession of the coveted “milk can” for the first time since 2017.
Played before one of the largest crowds to ever gather inside Jim Sauceman Field, the game turned in the final quarter. Despite dominating the Rebels offensively, it took a fourth quarter touchdown and recovery of an onsides kick to pull out the victory over their bitter rivals from across the river.
The Rebels had taken a 14-7 lead just before intermission and the score remained that way until only 4:19 was left in the contest when Dawson Daniels ran it in from 5 yards out, culminating an 80-yard drive for West Greene that was helped along by two major penalties against the Rebs.
Penalties were plentiful for both teams.
West Greene drew one of the largest with an unsportsmanlike call after the Daniels touchdown, and it forced them to take the game-tying extra point from 15 yards farther back. That kick was blocked and the Rebs were left clinging to a 14-13 lead.
But the Buffs got the ball back on a well executed onsides kick by Nagel,, which was recovered by Jaden Gregg at the Reb 27 with 4:17 left to play.
West Greene got it into the end zone, thanks to surviving a 4th down and 8 situation when Daniels passed to Ethan Turner along the sidelines to the 15.
The clock continued to wind down, and with only 38 seconds left and the ball on the 10 with a fourth and six situation, Nagel calmly sent the game-winning field goal through the uprights, and in so doing the milk can, for which both teams love to claim for bragging rights, belongs to the Buffaloes.
Both squads squandered scoring chances in the second half. The Rebs, who lost three fumbles and two pass interceptions in the contest, got it down to the 16 in the third quarter before fumbling it away with Alex Jimenez recovering for West Greene.
The visitors got it down to the 30 early in the final period before a pass interception by Austin Franklin got the ball back for the Buffs at the 20, and that’s where they began the march that resulted in an eventual victory.
West Greene dominated the first half, but a plethora of penalties (9 for 98 yards) in the opening two quarters, plus a couple of pass interceptions, allowed them to get into the end zone only once.
Meanwhile, the Rebels struggled some on offense, but used their special teams to set up a score on the opening kickoff of the contest, then that same group came back to score on a kickoff return immediately after the Buffs had punched it into the end zone to tie the ball game in the second period.
Nash Rader took the game’s opening kick for South Greene at his 10-yard line and raced down the sidelines a long way before Ethan Turner made a touchdown-saving tackle by knocking Rader out of bounds at the WG 19.
A pass from quarterback Susong to Dion Blair got the Rebels down to the 2, and a couple of plays later Derek Miller rammed it across the goal line for the score. Brant Wilhoit booted the point-after to give the Rebs a 7-0 lead.
Miller then showed his spark on defense for South Greene by picking off a Jaden Gregg pass near midfield. But West Greene’s defense was sharp and held the visitors on three plays, forcing a punt.
The Buffs then held the ball most of the remainder of the opening quarter. West Greene was ready to give it up with a punt that South Greene muffed and Baxley Britton recovered for the Buffs at the Reb 30.
But the Buffs reached as far as the Reb 3-yard line but couldn’t punch it in, with a false start penalty hurting the attempt. The Rebel defense held on fourth down at the 6-yard line.
The Rebs were able to move across the midfield stripe before giving it back on a punt. This time the Buffs were successful, marching 80 yards to score. The biggest play in the drive was a leaping catch by Austin Wampler that was good for 35 yards and a first down as the Buffs were facing a third down and 37 to go for a first. A late hit by the Rebs moved it down 15 more yards and kept the drive alive.
The score came on a 10-yard pass from Jaden Gregg to Hunter Gregg with 1:06 left until the half. Kalle Nagel’s PAT tied things up at 7-7.
South Greene answered immediately. Isiah Ealey fielded the kickoff at his 35 and weaved his way behind blockers all the way to the end zone. Wilhoit’s PAT put the Rebels back up 14-7 with 53 seconds left until intermission.
West Greene improves to 3-1 on the year with a trip to Johnson County next Friday. The Rebels drop to 1-3 and are home to district foe Cumberland Gap next week.