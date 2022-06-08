Greeneville’s early takeoff couldn’t outweigh the turbulence of the last six innings.
Danville failed to score only once after the third frame, rallying past the Flyboys 12-5 Tuesday night at Pioneer Park.
After the Flyboys (2-4) amassed five runs on seven hits in the first, the visitors’ pitching staff scattered just four hits the rest of the way. The Otterbots (4-2), meanwhile, went 1-2-3-0-3-2 on the scoreboard after the third inning to erase a 5-1 deficit.
Jevin Relaford and Cam Murphy both hit a double and two singles while scoring three runs to lead the Otterbots. Luke Stephenson doubled twice and batted in a team-high three runs.
Greeneville starter Riley Taylor had allowed two earned runs on five hits over four innings, striking out three before exiting the game. Carson Jacobs (L, 0-1) threw the next 1.1 frames and surrendered five earned runs on four hits.
Andrew Morones, Ryan Sweeney and Roan Tarbert all took the mound over the last 3.2 innings. Morones was the only one to not allow a run, surrendering two hits in 1.2 frames.
Stephenson’s two-run double brought Danville within 5-4 after five innings, before Murphy’s RBI single tied it in the sixth. After Stephenson’s RBI sacrifice fly, Henry Garcia singled in another run to put Danville up 7-5.
Singles by RJ Johnson and Corbin Lanowitz allowed the Otterbots to put up a three-spot in the eighth, before two bases-loaded walks in the ninth provided the final score.
Beau Ankeney’s second home run of the season scored Brock Daniels and gave the Flyboys a quick 2-1 lead. Daniels’ one-out single marked the first of seven straight Greeneville hits including Aidan Cannaday’s double.
Cian Sahler singled home two, and Will Brown drove in another to make it 5-1. But Danville turned a 6-4-3 double play to escape further damage.
Greeneville didn’t look the same the rest of the game.
Cannaday, Sahler and Alex Diax all went 2-for-4 for the Flyboys — currently four games back of the Appalachian League West lead.
Brock Duff (W, 1-0) relieved starter Sawyer Osborne after three innings to collect the win, throwing two hitless innings and walking two. Kevin Martin struck out six over the next three frames.
UP NEXT
The Flyboys travel to Elizabethton (5-1) on Wednesday and Thursday night before hosting a two-game series with Johnson City (0-6) on Friday and Saturday. First pitch for all four games is set for 7 p.m.