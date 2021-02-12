The Greeneville boys started pouring it on Farragut early on Thursday night and by halftime the Admirals were all but sunk.
The Greene Devils led by as many as 22 points in the first half and Farragut could never find any answers for the balanced attack as Greeneville collected a 76-58 win.
“That first quarter everything was clicking,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “Our defensive intensity was good and our offense was obviously doing some good things. I think when you give the other team that gut punch right off of the bat it changes things. Sometimes teams can recover, but I felt like our guys kept the pressure on.”
Greeneville’s first separation came 1:28 into the contest when Jakobi Gillespie slipped between three defenders in the paint and rolled in a bucket to put the Devils on top 6-2.
Gillespie, named a finalist for Class 2A's Mr. Basketball on Thursday, led the Devils with 23 points, maneuvering through the paint with ease and finding ways to make shots fall no matter what the defense looked like in front of him.
“With the ball in his hands, Jakobi can be really dangerous,” Woolsey said. “He’s just so smooth. Somebody, I think back when we played at Alcoa, called him the Green Mamba. I think it fits. He just slithers through the lane. He just looks effortless and is in continual attack mode.”
With 4:36 left in the opening period, Trey Mayes sent a long pass ahead to Reid Satterfield who put Greeneville in front 13-5.
Farragut’s Elisha Brabson answered with a three-pointer before the Devils went on a 13-2 run to stretch their lead to 26-10.
Satterfield hit from behind the arc twice in the run and Adjatay Dabbs finished it by taking a steal the distance with 59 seconds remaining in the period.
Farragut scored five points in the final 43 seconds to close the gap to 26-15.
Greeneville scored the first 12 points of the second quarter to stretch its lead to 38-15.
Dabbs got things started with a steal that Gillespie turned into a breakaway bucket. Nine seconds later, Dabbs stole the ball again and made one of two at the foul line. Mayes followed with a pull-up jumper from the elbow and closed the run by knocking down a triple from the left wing.
Dillon Atwell stopped the run with a triple for the Admirals before Gillespie sank a step-back jumper to put Greeneville in front 43-21.
Farragut scored the final six points of the first half to close the gap to 43-27.
The Admirals went to the locker room with coach Jon Higgins receiving a technical foul, and coming out of the break Satterfield made one at the foul line.
Gillespie followed with a triple and a break-away dunk to push the lead to 49-27.
Greeneville’s biggest lead came with 5:42 left in the third quarter when Mayes drove through the lane and laid a shot high off the glass for a 54-28 lead.
Farragut got going with layups from Atwell and Jack Carasso before Carter Mayfield struck from behind the arc to cut the lead to 54-36.
Avery Collins put in six points in the final 2:46 of the third quarter as Greeneville closed the period leading 62-40.
Collins played big off the bench on Thursday, running the floor and disrupting things in the paint all night while also collecting four offensive rebounds.
“This, in my opinion, was Avery’s best game,” Woolsey said. “His intensity is always there, but the difference tonight was he was finishing around the basket against some pretty big guys.”
The Admirals used the outside shot to close the gap in the fourth quarter, but never challenged the lead.
Atwell hit from deep twice in the period and finished with 21 points for Farragut.
The Devils’ biggest lead of the quarter came with 4:17 left when Jackson Tillery stole possession and Dabbs turned it into two points on the other end to make the score 73-48.
Satterfield finished with 14 points for Greeneville and Mayes put in 13.
The Devils will close the regular season on Friday at Claiborne looking to complete the season sweep of District 2-2A.
Greeneville 26 17 19 14 — 76
Farragut 15 12 13 18 — 58
Greeneville: Gillespie 23, Satterfield 14, Mayes 13, Dabbs 7, Collins 5, DeBusk 5, Price 3, Grove 3, Tillery 2.
Farragut: Atwell 21, Mayfield 12, Carsso 8, Crabaugh 5, Neal 4, Cuevas 3, Brabson 3, Arnold 2.
GIRLS
Farragut 69, Greeneville 68
The Greeneville girls closed the regular season with a heartbreaking loss to Class 3A Farragut, but the Lady Devils found some things to build on going into the postseason.
Greeneville finished the first half holding a 14-point lead, but a last-second basket by Ashlyn Sheridan gave the Lady Admirals the one-point win.
“We won’t play a team like that again. They are very, very good,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “We told the girls at halftime that 14 points was not a big enough lead. My biggest question is should I have put it in the deep freeze with three minutes left? If we make them foul us, could we have won? But I’m very proud of our our team.”
The evening began with the Lady Admirals taking a 12-7 lead when Keeleigh Rogers turned a steal into a three-point play.
Eight seconds later, Chloe Marsh got behind Farragut’s press for a layup before Lauren Bailey and Tambryn Ellenburg each sank a pair of three-pointers as part of 14-0 run that gave Greeneville a 21-12 lead.
Greeneville finished the first period leading 24-15.
Farragut closed the gap to 25-21 when McCall Willis put back a miss. But in less than a minute, Bailey knocked down a jumper from the lane and Ellenburg dropped in a triple so pure that it did not even make the net flutter as the lead moved back to 30-21.
Anna Shaw came off the bench and on her first offensive possession hit a straight-away triple. She followed that with a transition layup before Delana DeBusk drained Greeneville’s eighth three-pointer of the first half for a 38-23 lead.
Greeneville finished the first half holding a 42-28 lead.
In the second half, the longer and comparably athletic Lady Admirals tightened up on the perimeter and slowed Greeneville’s offense.
Farragut opened the third quarter on a 10-2 run that closed the gap to 44-38. Keeleigh Rogers scored four of those points and set up a basket from Avery Strickland with a steal on her end of the floor.
Lindy Carter found Bailey cutting to the basket to break the streak. DeBusk then hit a pull-up jumper from the top of the lane to push the Lady Devils’ lead to 49-40.
Macy Barnes hit a three-pointer for Farragut that narrowed the Lady Devils’ lead to 51-48.
Bailey then scored the final seven points of the quarter to put Greeneville on top 58-48.
Strickland, a West Virginia commitment, scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to get Farragut within two points at 58-56 with 5:54 left to play.
Rogers then stole the ball on the opposite end and moved it ahead to Sheridan for a layup that pulled the Lady Admirals within 61-60.
Farragut briefly took the lead at 65-64 when Barnes dropped in a runner with 1:43 left.
Ellenburg hit a triple from the wing to put Greeneville back in front, and with 37 seconds left Willis put back a miss to tie things 67-67.
Greeneville tried to hold for the last shot, but Bailey was fouled with seven seconds remaining.
Bailey made her first charity toss, but the second bounced out and Sheridan grabbed the board.
She took the ball the length of the floor and got off the winning shot just beyond the left side of the lane before the buzzer sounded.
Bailey led all scorers with 29 points while Ellenburg put in 12 for Greeneville.
Rogers led Farragut with 19 points. Strickland had 17 points, Willis 14 and Barnes 11.
Greenevile’s focus will now be on the District 2-2A tournament where the Lady Devils will be the two seed.
“These girls are disappointed because of how much we led, and the things that beat us are the things we work on every day,” Watts said. “But I told them that they will not meet anybody in 2A like that. We now have to take a few days off and then get ready for the second season.”
Greeneville 24 18 16 10 — 68
Farragut 15 13 20 21 — 69
Greeneville: Bailey 29, Ellenburg 12, Shaw 7, Marsh 7, DeBusk 5, Carter 5, Hayes 3.
Farragut: Rogers 19, Strickland 17, Willis 14, Barnes 11, Sheridan 8.