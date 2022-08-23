ELIZABETHTON — Greeneville’s boys shot 154 to win Monday’s three-way match against Dobyns-Bennett (163) and host Elizabethton (177).
Dougie Fezell and Gavin Sells both shot medalist rounds at 2-under-par 34 to lead the Greene Devils. Alex Broyles carded a 37, and TJ Coles had 49 to make up Greeneville’s team score.
Elizabethton’s Alex Gouge and D-B’s Sam Barbour both shot 39 to lead their respective teams.
On the girls side, Lindy Carter (48) and Cora Broyles (54) led Greeneville to a team score of 102.
Dobyns-Bennett shot the winning round of 76, led by medalist McKenzie Hauk (37) and Aliezah Robinson (39). Maylie Strout shot 45 to lead Elizabethton (92).
SOUTH GREENE SWEEPS
South Greene’s boys coasted to victory in Monday’s four-way match with North Greene, West Greene at Johnson County at Link Hills Country Club.
Benji Conner and Kolben Gregg were the only boys from either team to shoot in the 30s. Conner took medalist honors with his 36, while Gregg carded a 38. Daniel Worley (41) and Alec Jones (45) rounded out the team score of 160.
Runner-up Johnson County shot 185 as a team. Graham Reece (42), Dakota Holt (44), Peyton Pavusek (48) and Grayson Holt (51) led the Longhorns.
Tilynn Willett led West Greene with his 41. Connor Campbell (47), Ethan Getz (52) and Keaton Potter (53) made up the team score of 193.
Without returning state runner-up Aidan Collier, North Greene shot 220. Jason Britton (52), Adam Weir (54), Don Stansfield (57) and Tyler Britton (60) led the way.
South Greene fielded the only girls team on Monday, and the Lady Rebels shot 77 overall. Maylei Hildenbrand shot 37 to earn medalist honors, while Madison Hensley had 40.