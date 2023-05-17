The Fezell Team of Zach Love, Matt Dibella, Dougie Fezell and Hunter Hartman finished with a score of 51 to win the YMCA/Max Douthat Memorial Golf Classic played on May 11 at Link Hills Country Club.
Five strokes behind in second place was the Farm Bureau Insurance team.
Other contest winners included Matt Dibella (longest drive and putting contest). Closest to pin winners were Josh Misener (No. 3), Dougie Fezell (No. 6), Brandon Hull (No. 14) and Mike Gosnell (No. 16).
Leonard Associates was the title sponsor for the event. Other major sponsors included American Greetings, Andrew Johnson Bank, Forward Air, Jostens, Marsh Petroleum, Farm Bureau Insurance, Tennessee and SoPakCo Distribution.
All proceeds from the Max Douthat Memorial Golf Classic directly benefit the Greene County YMCA for projects to improve the quality of programs and services that positively impact the children of Greeneville and Greene County.
"We appreciate the support of our many sponsors for this event, the golf participants and those that provide items for the goody bags, door prizes and the auction," said YMCA executive director Mike Hollowell. "Because of this tremendous support, over $450,000 has been raised during our nineteen-year partnership with the Douthat family, and many outstanding projects in support of our youth have been accomplished as a result of the tournament's success."