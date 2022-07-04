JOHNSON CITY — In a game that featured a combined seven home runs, the Greeneville Flyboys used a three-run eighth inning to put away Johnson City 12-7 on Sunday.
The scoring started early for Greeneville as Brock Daniels banged his second home run of the season over the right-field wall, a two-run blast that put the Flyboys ahead 2-0 in the top of the first.
In the top of the second, Beau Ankeney cranked out his fourth home run this year over left field, putting Greeneville up 3-0. Johnson City answered in the bottom of the second, as a Caleb Marmo RBI single scored Ethan Payne to cut the lead to 3-1.
After singles by David Bishop and Daniels, a throwing error by Kyle Miller let them both score, making it a 5-1 lead for Greeneville.
The Doughboys answered in the bottom of the third when Kyle Harbison hit his second home run of the season, a solo shot over the left-field wall to make it 5-2.
In the bottom of the fourth, Ashton King pushed a ball up the middle of the infield, scoring Matt Miceli and Marmo to make it a one-run game.
Aidan Cannaday's RBI double in the top of the sixth scored Ankeney and swelled the lead to 6-4.
Johnson City once again answered in the bottom half, as Marmo recorded an inside-the-park solo home run to center field.
In the top of the seventh, Cameron LaLiberte recorded an RBI double to score Myls Smith and Daniels, while an RBI single by Shemar Dalton brought home LaLiberte to make it a 9-5 lead for the Flyboys.
Harbison then hit his second home run of the night for Johnson City, making it a 9-6 game.
After back-to-back singles by Alex Diaz and Smith, a wild pitch by Gavin Bates allowed Diaz to score and made it a 10-6 game. Later in the inning, Bishop hit his first home run of the season over the left-field fence, a two-run shot that swelled the lead to 12-6.
For the second straight night, Roberto Peña hit a solo shot in the ninth inning, with his solo shot cutting the lead to 12-7.
Carson Jacobs closed out the game with a strikeout, pushing Greeneville over .500 for the first time this year.
Every single Flyboy batter recorded at least one hit. Daniels led the way, going 4-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored. Bishop went 3-for-6 with two RBI and three runs scored.
Jordan Hamberg (2-1) earned the win for the Flyboys. He went two innings, gave up one run off one hit, walked one and struck out two. Jacobs earned his first save of the season after going three innings, allowing two runs off two hits, walking three and striking out five. David Vizcaino started the game for the Flyboys and lasted four innings, giving up three earned runs off six hits and walking two.
Conor Steinbaugh (0-1) was handed the loss, giving up three runs off three hits, walking one and striking out another in two innings.
UP NEXT
The Flyboys and Doughboys will close out their series and the first half of the Appy League season Monday at Pioneer Park. The contest will be the Flyboys’ Independence Day celebration, with fireworks after the game. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.