Greeneville Flyboys first-year manager Dennis Cook likes the 32-man roster he will open the Appalachian League season with next month.
"This is a very talented group of kids," Cook said. "We have a good mix of Power 5, mid-major and JUCO kids on this roster. I’m excited to meet the guys and watch them play."
Greeneville opens its season on the road against the Johnson City Doughboys on June 6. The Flyboys' home opener at Pioneer Park will be June 7 against the Doughboys.
Greeneville finished fourth in the Appalachian League West Division standings with a 28-29 record in 2022.
The Flyboys won the Appalachian League championship in the league's inaugural season as a summer collegiate wood bat league in 2021. The Kingsport Axmen won the championship in 2022.
Greeneville's 2023 roster consists of 17 pitchers, seven infielders, five outfielders and three catchers, all college freshmen and sophomores from across the country.
Catcher Avery Collins, a Greeneville High School grad who played at Cleveland State this spring, returns to the Flyboys after batting .236 (17-for-72) with four doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI last summer.
Andy Collins, Greeneville High coach and Avery Collins' father, returns to the Flyboys as pitching coach.
Infielders for the Flyboys include Nick Barone (West Virginia), Tyler Cerny (Indiana), Tristan Ellis (Minnesota), Orlando Pena (Coastal Carolina), Robert Phelps (Riverside City College – CA), Cristino Tufano (George Washington) and Kai Wagner (Utah).
In the outfield will be Austin Bode (Indiana), Gavyn Boyle (VCU), Saborn Campbell (Stanford), Joel Dragoo (Presbyterian) and Aden Hill (VCU).
Campbell played in 13 games for the Flyboys last summer, batting .209 (9-for-43) with four RBI.
Pitching for Greeneville will be Tommy Boba (Cincinnati), Matthew Bruno (George Washington), Ethan Davis (Morehead St.), Aiden Denlinger (Tallahassee CC), Seth Dudley (Tallahassee CC/West Georgia), Daniel Eagen (Presbyterian), Brenden Garula (Cincinnati), Nic Good (Bowling Green St.), Colby Lipovsky (Florida State College of Jacksonville), Cameron O’Banan (Texas), Ethan Phillips (Indiana), Shawn Scott (Tennessee), Drew Sliwinski (Tusculum), Roan Tarbert (Tallahassee CC), Zachary Taylor (Morehead St.), Kobe Wiggins (Central Alabama CC) and two-way player Landyn Vidourek (Cincinnati).
Tarbert appeared in 10 games, including six starts, for the Flyboys last summer. He had a 1-2 record with a save and a 6.86 earned run average. In 21 innings, he gave up 18 hits, walked 25 and struck out 25.
Joining Collins behind the plate will be Casey Gibbs (VCU) and Solen Munson (Arizona St.).
"We are extremely excited about our roster this year," said Flyboys general manager Brandon Bouschart. "Being able to bring in top talent from around the country is what makes this league great. It is especially exciting to be able to bring back three players from the 2022 roster and add even more local talent from schools like the University of Tennessee and right here at Tusculum."
Joining Cook and Andy Collins on the coaching staff will be hitting coach Mickey Tettleton and fourth coach Akeem Maynard.
Cook has 15 years of experience playing in the major leagues and 12 years of coaching experience, most recently in the Cape Cod League.
An alumnus of the University of Texas, Cook made his MLB debut in 1988 for the San Francisco Giants and played for eight other teams until 2002. He received two World Series rings during his career while playing for the Florida Marlins in 1997 and the Anaheim Angels in 2002. The left-handed pitcher was the winning pitcher in relief in Game 3 of the 1997 World Series.
Cook has coached at many levels, including with the Swedish national team, the University of Texas and, most recently, as the pitching coach for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod League.
Tettleton played 13 years in the major leagues with the Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers. Primarily a switch-hitting catcher, Tettleton finished his career as a two-time all-star, three-time Silver Slugger, and ranked eighth in major league history in career home runs by a switch-hitter.
Tettleton recently served as the hitting coach for Chatham alongside Cook.
"Mickey is a true professional and he loves the chance to help develop these hitters," Cook said. "We were in the Cape together for a few summers and the impact he had on our hitters was incredible."
Said Tettleton, "I look forward to getting to Greeneville and meeting these players and helping them with their journey. I can't wait to get there to have the opportunity to work with the coaching staff, front office and get to know the community."
Andy Collins has been coach at Greeneville High since 2016, winning a state championship in 2018 and regional championships three times. Collins started his coaching career at Gardner Webb University where he served as the assistant head coach until 2002. He's also coached at Norcross High School in Georgia, Tusculum University and the Sunbelt League.
"I'm very excited to be back with the Flyboys to help win an Appalachian League championship while also developing some of the best arms in collegiate baseball," Andy Collins said.
Maynard has recently coached with Florida Memorial University, breaking numerous hitting records during his time there. Maynard is also a military veteran who served in Afghanistan. He played baseball for the United States throughout Europe during his service as well as on the United States All-Military Team.
"We are beyond excited to have such a talented and knowledgeable group of coaches here in Greeneville this summer," Bouschart said. "These are all guys with a long and illustrious baseball career, and we cannot wait to see what they offer these players, our fans and the community."