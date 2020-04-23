The Tennessee Sports Writers Association released its wrestling All-State teams on Thursday and five Greeneville grapplers were honored by virtue of finishing in the top four in their weight classes at the individual state tournament.
State champions LeAndre Dabney (113), Hunter Mason (126) and Kodiak Cannedy (145) earned the All-State honors, along with Hunter Johnson (132) and Kameron Hensley (220).
“Those guys are the hardest working kids on our team,” Greeneville coach Randy Shelton said. “I’m really proud of them. It shows that their hard work has paid off. Those are all good kids who deserve the recognition.”
Hensley is the lone senior in the group. He had to overcome a knee injury after transferring to Greeneville as a junior, but came back with a new fire for his senior season. At the state tournament, he placed fourth at 222 pounds.
Johnson missed out on going to the state tournament as a sophomore, but that motivated him to work harder over the offseason. That led to a third-place finish at the state tournament.
Shelton is hopeful that seeing Hensley and Johnson work their way to state medals inspires more guys on his team to put in the extra effort over the offseason to get there themselves.
“These are the guys that everyone on the team looks up to. I know for sure that a lot of our guys that finished the year on the outside looking in kind of realized that they could do it, too,” Shelton said. “They saw that if Kameron could do it so could they. If Hunter Johnson can from not qualifying for state to placing third, they can, too. It's great to have those guys that had to work really hard to get where they are, because I think it proves that anybody can do it with enough effort.”
Dabney, a sophomore, has been one of Greeneville’s better wrestlers since joining the program, but he has seemed to always finish just short of a championship. He did not even enter the state tournament as a region champion, but during the state tournament everything clicked and he captured the 113-pound state title.
Cannedy, a sophomore, captured his second state championship this season, and Mason entered the high school ranks and claimed a championship as a freshman. What has impressed Shelton most about the duo is the leadership roles they have taken despite their youth.
“It is tough for a 15-year-old kid to tell an 18-year-old guy what to do. That doesn't always go well,” Shelton said. “But you can prove your leadership through work ethic, and people notice that. You don’t have to be the loudest guy. A lot of times just working hard makes other people want to work hard to get to your level.”
Many of Greeneville’s wrestlers would have continued their season once the state tournament ended in February. They would have worked toward national rankings and even national championships, but due to the coronavirus those plans have been put on hold.
Now the Devils are still putting in work, but more of it is happening in the garage than on the mat while they self isolate to prevent the spread of the virus while still staying in top form.
While Shelton knows his guys want to be together and still competing, he says they are getting to take advantage of some opportunities that they normally would not have this time of year. He thinks ultimately that might be good for them.
“This also lets them get their minds off of sports,” Shelton said. “Some of them are working on antique cars. Kameron is working on getting ready to be an engineering major at Tennessee Tech. They are doing some things they normally wouldn’t get to do this time of year. They are hunting, hiking, camping and backpacking. In a normal year, that wouldn't happen right now.”