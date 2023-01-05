Ty Williams, the undoubted anchor of Greeneville’s offensive line, represented his team on two separate All-State lists.
One of five Greene Devils to earn All-State football honors, Williams was the only Greeneville player to make both the Tennessee Football Coaches Association and Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State football teams.
Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 275 pounds, Williams started two years on the Greeneville offensive and defensive lines, playing primarily right guard on offense as well as defensive tackle. His senior year, Williams helped the Devils amass 4,917 total yards while also making 34 tackles on defense, including three TFL and a sack.
Adjatay Dabbs was named an All-State wide receiver on the TnFCA Class 4A team. The Mercer football signee caught 37 passes for 692 yards and eight touchdowns while also rushing for four scores, finishing with 953 yards all-purpose.
Three more Greene Devils made the TSWA All-State 4A team, one being junior linebacker Amanuel Dickson — the Greeneville Sun’s 2022 Greene County Defensive Player of the Year.
Dickson led the Greene Devils in tackles for loss with 20 and also earned Region 1-4A Defensive Player of the Year honors. He made 46 solo tackles and 74 overall with three sacks, while forcing two fumbles and recovering one with an interception. And that came on top of Dickson’s 304 yards and seven touchdowns rushing.
Bryson Myers garnered TSWA All-State recognition on the defensive line. As a junior, Myers shared Region 1-4A Defensive Lineman of the Year honors after making 37 solo and 62 total stops. He made 16 tackles for loss with 12 sacks, forced two fumbles, recovered three and scored a defensive touchdown.
Sophomore defensive back Carson Quillen caught the attention of the TSWA as well. He made 66 tackles and intercepted three passes with one defensive touchdown. He finished with 1,242 all-purpose yards, including 563 rushing and 396 receiving.
All five selections played on defense at some point, helping Greeneville allow only 8.5 points a contest through its first 12 games en route to another 4A state quarterfinal run. Greeneville finished 12-1 overall and recorded five shutout wins. Only twice in the Greene Devils’ first 11 games did their opponent reach 20 points.