The South Greene and Greeneville volleyball teams were well represented on this year’s Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State teams.
The Lady Rebels placed three on the Class A team, while Greeneville had two make All-State in Class 2A.
Not surprisingly, senior and reigning Class A state tournament MVP Jordyn Roderick made the list for South Greene. The Lady Rebels’ powerful outside hitter smacked 604 kills, averaging 4.6 per set, to go with 302 digs, 437 receptions and a 43.5 kill percentage.
Senior libero Macey Snapp made the list as well. She averaged 4.8 digs per set and finished the year with 611, tallying 457 receptions and 86 service aces (0.7 per set).
Addison Compton, a sophomore, earned All-State accolades as a setter. She finished with 1,244 assists and 80 service aces, an average of 0.6 a set.
Greeneville placed two seniors on this year’s TSWA Class 2A All-State team.
Outside hitter Chloe Marsh finished with 318 kills and 452 digs, while serving 75 aces and tallying 29 blocks.
Lauren Bailey made the team as a middle hitter, where she recorded 73 blocks and 301 kills, as well as 276 digs and 64 service aces.
The Lady Greene Devils earned a top-six finish at this year’s state tournament, their second state appearance in three years. South Greene, the defending 2021 Class A state champion, finished fourth at this year’s state tournament.