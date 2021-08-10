The Greeneville Flyboys brought the new-look Appalachian League’s inaugural season to a thrilling end on Monday night.
In front of what might have been its most lively crowd of the season, Greeneville fought hard all night before taking the league championship game 9-8 over the Pulaski River Turtles in walk-off fashion.
“I’m really happy for the players, staff and fans in Greeneville. We gave them a good show tonight,” Greeneville manager Alan Regier said. “It was a heavyweight fight with blows delivered by both teams, but our guys kept grinding. I just loved our competitiveness and our mental toughness.”
The Flyboys complete the season with a 34-16-1 record and stayed in front of the college wood bat league’s West Division for almost the entirety of the two-month season.
The single-game championship event made for a successful close to what had been a tumultuous first season for the reformatted Appalachian League.
During the season, Kingsport canceled its season after threats from a former player, and then restarted the season with replacement players.
In the final weeks of the season, Johnson City fired its manager and half the roster followed him out the door.
Elizabethton had to revamp its roster after a major COVID-19 outbreak, and Bristol ended its season early due to coronavirus concerns.
But after an instant classic of a championship tilt between the Flyboys and River Turtles, those woes seemed easily forgotten.
“Pulaski is a very good team, and had they won they would have been a deserving champion,” Regier said. “I think we were the two best teams in the league. We happened to come out on top tonight, but I have tremendous respect for them. I’m glad the fans came out tonight, and that we gave them a game that made it worth it.”
Entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Greeneville trailed Pulaski 8-7.
Jac Croom led off the side with a four-pitch walk. Tayler Aguilar put him on third base with a chopper that bounced over second baseman Ryan Johnson for a single.
Then after fouling off three pitches, Chris Williams smacked a shot into the right-center gap. Croom scored easily, but Aguilar had to turn on the jets as he rounded third with no thoughts of slowing down. The throw to plate from the grass was high and he slid in for the clinching run.
“Chris Williams is a junior college guy who is going back to junior college. He’s not a power five guy but has been here 69 days with us, and he came up big tonight,” Regier said. “A ball in the gap in that situation was big, and obviously I was not going to stop Tayler in that situation. He flipped his helmet off about two-thirds of the way to third, and everybody knew he was going. Thankfully he was safe.”
Pulaski took its final lead in the top of the ninth inning when Ross Lovich sent a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Johnson to break a 7-7 tie.
The River Turtles started Monday’s scoring in the first inning. Lovich swatted the first pitch of the evening into right field for a single and Cameron Leary scored him by launching a two-run home run over the right field wall.
Greenville got one run back in the bottom of the inning. Trevor Austin reached on a two-out walk and scored when Aguilar split the left-center gap with a line drive. The run crossed when the Turtles committed an error trying to catch Aguilar at second base.
Greeneville added three runs in the second inning to go in front 4-2. Eddie Micheletti took advantage of a hard bounce in center field to lead off the side with a triple. He scored on a groundout by Daylen Reyes to tie things 2-2.
Jaylon Lee next snuck a single through the left side before Homer Bush Jr. reached on a fielder’s choice. Croom scored both runners by bouncing a single through the right side.
Pulaski added a run in the third inning when Johnson sent a single down the first-base line to score Garrett Rice.
The River Turtles moved in front 5-4 in the fifth after Leary and Rice started the frame with consecutive line-drive singles. The first run scored on a sacrifice by Mark Trotta and the second crossed on a groundout.
In the sixth inning, Lovich pounded an RBI double off the right-field wall to push Pulaski’s lead to 6-4.
In the bottom of the sixth, Greeneville tied the game 6-6 when Lee sent a two-run single into right center.
A solo home run with two outs in the top of the seventh by John Bay put the Turtles back on top 7-6. Greeneville again tied the game 7-7 in the bottom of the seventh when Williams put a single up the middle that pushed across Croom.
Greeneville produced 12 hits with Croom, Aguilar, Williams, Lee and T.J. Ash each collecting two.
On the mound, Appalachian League Pitcher of the Year Bryce Mayer earned the start and went 4⅔ innings. He gave up eight hits, five runs, walked one and struck out five.
Cal Lambert threw the next 1⅓ innings with three hits, two strikeouts and no walks. Zane Robbins went two innings with three walks and three strikeouts.
Mason Turner tossed the final frame to earn the win.