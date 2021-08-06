The Greeneville Flyboys earned the right to play for the Appalachian League championship in front of their home crowd after taking down Kingsport on Thursday.
Greeneville toppled the Axmen 10-3, which guaranteed it would have the best winning percentage in the Appalachian League. That gives the Flyboys the opportunity to host Monday’s title game scheduled for 7 p.m. at Pioneer Park.
“The good news is that the game is here on Monday, and hopefully we can get as many people as possible here to watch,” Greeneville manager Alan Regier said. “It’s huge to get this game at home. Once we clinched the division, our focus became to secure home-field advantage. The guys rose up and got it done.”
Like much of the season, the Flyboys got strong starting pitching on Thursday, and used that to stay in front the whole way.
Connor Harris tossed seven innings in the win while striking out six, walking none and giving up four hits.
“Pitching has carried us all season long and obviously Connor was outstanding tonight,” Regier said. “That is a credit to our pitching coach Mack Jenkins. We kept the guys’ innings short throughout the season so they would be ready when we needed them to go longer at this point. The goal was to keep arms fresh, and that put us in the position to have some length out of Connor tonight.”
At the plate, Greeneville earned 11 hits. Tayler Aguilar was 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI, Eddie Micheletti was 3-for-4 with a double, and Jac Croom was 2-for-5 with an inside-the-park home run and four RBI.
An Axmen error allowed the Flyboys to take a 1-0 lead in first inning. With two outs, Trevor Austin reached safely and moved to second when third baseman Darian Farley threw the ball into the stands. Aguilar then dropped a single into right field that scored him to put Greeneville in front for good.
Croom’s inside-the-park home run highlighted a four-run fourth inning as the Flyboys moved in front 5-0. Micheletti led off the inning with a line drive left of the shortstop and scored when Homer Bush Jr. put another line drive through the left side.
Greeneville High product Avery Collins also reached on an error in the inning before Croom lofted a fly ball deep into the right-center gap. The ball came down just inside the wall, but it took a big bounce away from the defense. Croom never stopped running and made it all the way around the bases for a three-run home run.
“Our players have played hard since day one. We’re not always perfect, but we do play hard,” Regier said. “That was an example of that. He got out of the box thinking triple, then he had an opportunity to finish it. That last 90 feet is never easy, but he was able to slide well and beat a bang-bang play.”
Kingsport got on the board in the fifth inning. Landon Slemp got the side started with a single to right field and scored from third on a groundout by Nick Sosa.
Augilar came up with a solo home run in the seventh inning to move Greeneville’s lead to 6-1.
The Flyboys lone hiccup came in the eighth inning when relief pitcher Drew Lindstrom walked the bases loaded. Cole Hales hit into an infield error to score one run for Kingsport and then Conner Hyatt scored on a wild pitch to close the gap to 6-3.
Greeneville’s final four runs came in the bottom of the same inning. T.J. Ash, Micheletti and Austin started the side with singles while Bush reached on a walk. Micheletti knocked in Ash, Bush scored on a wild pitch, and Austin and Micheletti each scored on bases-loaded walks.
The Flyboys travel to Johnson City at 7 p.m. Friday. They close the regular season at home against Johnson City at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park.