The Greeneville Flyboys scored 10 unanswered runs en route to a 10-5 victory in front of a record attendance (4,526) at Pioneer Park on Sunday. The capacity crowd enjoyed a postgame firework display that was sponsored by The General Morgan Inn.
Greeneville (16-10-1) broke a 1-1 tie by rallying for three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and would add to its advantage by scoring five runs in the sixth inning. Jonathan Hogart finished the night with a pair of hits and four runs batted in for the Flyboys.
Both teams had early chances to open the scoring with Greeneville loading the bases in the bottom of the first inning and Johnson City stranding runners on second and third in the top of the second inning.
The Doughboys put together a rally against Greeneville starter Dawson Gause in the third inning as Joe Vetrano delivered a run-scoring single to make it 1-0. Johnson City loaded the bases following a pair of walks before Gause escaped any further damage with a fly ball out to left field.
Tayler Aguilar knotted the score with a run-scoring double for the Flyboys in the bottom of the third as Hogart scored after working a walk with one out in the frame. Johnson City worked out of the jam to strand Aguilar on base and keep the game tied 1-1.
Greeneville used a two-run single from Hogart and three walks to gain a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Johnson City bullpen. Jac Croom would be credited with an RBI in the inning as he was hit by a pitch with the bases-loaded for Greeneville.
11 batters would come to the plate for the Flyboys in the bottom of the sixth inning as Greeneville extended its lead to 9-1. Hogart highlighted the frame with his second two-run hit of the night, while four more walks by Johnson City pitching fueled the offense for Greeneville. Darius Perry closed the scoring for the Flyboys with a run-scoring double in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Johnson City rallied to send nine batters to the plate against Greeneville reliever Logan Peterson in the top of the ninth inning. Three errors and three hits allowed the Doughboys to score four unearned runs to trim the deficit to 10-5. The Flyboys secured the victory as Connor James grounded out to Croom at third for the final out.
Austin Troesser (3-0) earned the win for Greeneville after fanning three of the six batters that he faced in the fourth and fifth inning. Gause was handed with the no-decision after allowing one run off of four hits through three innings of work for Greeneville.
SATURDAY
GRENNEVILLE 7, JOHNSON CITY 2
JOHNSON CITY – A two-out two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning from Derek Tenney added an exclamation point to a 7-2 victory for the Greeneville Flyboys on Saturday night against the Johnson City Doughboys at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Greeneville (16-10) tallied 10 hits as a team in the contest and was paced by two-hit efforts from Jonathan Hogart and Emanuel Dean. Flyboy’s starter Will Saxton worked into the fifth inning before exiting the contest with two outs in the frame.
The Flyboys opened the scoring in the top of the second inning as Daylen Reyes plated Dean with a run-scoring single to make it 1-0. Trevor Austin added to the lead as he scored from third on a failed pickoff attempt by Johnson City to make it 2-0.
Eddie Micheletti and Austin both reached base to open the fourth inning as Micheletti would score to make it 3-0 with Johnson City turning a double play to trade the run for a pair of outs. The offense continued for Greeneville in the fifth inning as Hogart notched a two-out single to keep the inning alive. He would score to make it 4-0 as Tayler Aguilar sent a double into center field.
Johnson City would get things going offensively in the bottom of the fifth as three straight walks to open the frame loaded the bases up for the Doughboys. Connor James provided a two-run single for Johnson City to trim Greeneville’s lead to 4-2. Ryan Franklin entered the game for the Flyboys and recorded the third out to strand a pair of runners on base for the Doughboys.
The Doughboys looked to rally again in the bottom of the seventh inning against Greeneville reliever Brett Anderson. Johnson City put the potential tying run in scoring position following a two-out double from Ashton King. Anderson responded by getting a fly ball in the infield to strand both runners and close the frame.
Cal Lambert closed the door on the Doughboys after working a 1-2-3 eighth inning and stranding a runner on base in the ninth inning for Johnson City. Saxton took the no-decision for Greeneville after allowing a pair of runs off two hits through 4.2 innings of work. Franklin moved to 1-0 on the season after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings for the Flyboys.