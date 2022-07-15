JOHNSON CITY — The Greeneville Flyboys dropped their sixth straight Appalachian League game and seventh in their past eight games with a 7-1 loss to the Johnson City Doughboys on Thursday night.
Greeneville remains in fourth place in the Appy League West Division standings at 16-21, 10 games back of front-running Kingsport (25-10). Johnson city evens its record at 18-18 and is in second place in the West, 7.5 games back of Kingsport.
Greeneville will host Kingsport at 7 p.m. Friday.
Johnson City left-hander William Westbrock (2-2) pitched his first complete game and just the ninth complete game in the Appy League this summer against Greeneville. In his nine innings, he gave up six hits, walked one and struck out 11. The Flyboys' lone run was earned.
Greeneville starter Ryan Schiefer (1-3) took the loss. In four innings, the righty gave up seven hits, six runs (five earned), walked three and struck out five.
Righty Tyler Blankenship followed Schiefer with three innings. He gave up five hits, a run, walked one and struck out four.
Righty Nathaniel Kiser tossed a hitless, scoreless eighth. He struck out one.
Johnson City's Isaiah Frost went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBI, while Scott Combs was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI.
Greeneville's Jack O'Reilly was 2-for-4 and Andrew Pinkston had a double.