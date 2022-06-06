BRISTOL, Va. — Every Greeneville batter recorded a hit as the Flyboys routed the Bristol State Liners 16-4 for their first win of the Appalachian League season on Sunday.
Greeneville, now 1-3, will host the Danville Otterbots (3-1) in its home opener at 7 p.m. Monday at Pioneer Park.
It will be Dollar Monday with select concession items available for one dollar. The Flyboys will also hang their 2021 Appy League championship banner before first pitch. The game will be streamed at flyboysbaseball.com with the pregame show starting at 6:45 p.m.
Greeneville’s scoring onslaught on Sunday began in the top of the first inning with four of the first five batters drawing a walk, as Will Taylor (Clemson) came in to score. After Will Brown (Florida A&M) was hit by a pitch, Brock Daniels (Oklahoma) came home to score and make it a 2-0 game. A wild pitch by Abel Medina (St. Thomas) scored Beau Ankeney (Grand Canyon), giving the Flyboys a 3-0 lead without hitting a ball into the field. Avery Collins (Greeneville HS/Cleveland State) recorded his first hit of the season in his first at-bat, earning a two-RBI single to give Greeneville a 5-0 lead after the first inning.
The State Liners (2-2) answered with a run of their own, with Jack Tomlinson (San Joaquin Delta CC) bringing home Chyran Cruse (St. Charles CC) on an RBI single, cutting the Flyboy lead to 5-1.
Greeneville exploded for five more runs in the top of the second inning, beginning with a two-RBI single by Alex Diaz (Cloud County CC) scoring Tom Jurack (Illinois) and Shemar Dalton (North Carolina A&T). A Will Taylor single scored Will Brown and Diaz, and an RBI single by Daniels scored Collins to swell the lead to 10-1.
Bristol once again had an answer in the bottom of the second after an RBI-double by Sean Smith Jr. (Mississippi Gulf Coast JC) scored Jeremy Garcia (Bethune-Cookman) and cut the lead to 10-2.
The Liners cut the lead to a touchdown and an extra point in the third after a Ryan Gillmore (Radford) brought home Eric Erato (NIU), bringing the lead down to 10-3 after three innings.
Daniels earned his second RBI of the game in the top of the fourth with a sac fly to score Will Brown. Ankeney drove in Diaz with an RBI single in the inning to push the Flyboy lead up to 12-3.
Both teams went down quietly in the fifth, but Daniels earned his third RBI of the contest, scoring Diaz on a single to center field after Diaz and Will Brown reached on back-to-back errors. Cian Sahler (Fordham) earned his first hit of the season, an RBI single to score Collins and make the lead 14-3 in the top of the sixth.
Daniels continued to pad his stats, earning two more RBI in the top of the seventh with an RBI double scoring both Will Brown and Will Taylor and extending the lead to 16-3.
Bristol added a run in the bottom of the seventh after Cruse scored on a wild pitch, but Greeneville finished out the game, winning 16-4 over Bristol.
Daniels finished the game going 3-for-5 with five RBI, drawing a walk, and scoring a run. Collins went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, drawing a walk.
Will Brown went 1-for-4 with one RBI and scoring four runs.
Nick Chiodo (1-0) (RCSJ-Cumberland) earns his first win of the season, going two innings, giving up one hit, striking out two batters and walking one. Matthew Delph (Roane State CC) started the game for the Flyboys, going three innings, giving up three hits, three runs, two of them earned, walking two and striking out two. Cade Nelson (Gateway CC) closed out the game, going two innings, giving up a run, walking a pair and striking out two.
Medina (0-1) was handed the loss, going just 0.2 innings, walking five batters, giving up five runs and striking out two. Medina also hit one batter. David Kelliher (UVA Wise) allowed seven hits and five runs in an inning of work for Bristol. Will Hunt (Radford) went 2.1 innings for the State Liners, giving up one hit, two runs that were both unearned, and walking one. Zachery Radigan (Colorado Northwestern CC) went 1.2 innings, giving up four hits, two runs, walking one batter and striking out a pair. Drew Rudsinski (Saint Leo) closed out the game for the Liners, going 1.1 innings, giving up three hits, two runs and striking out two.