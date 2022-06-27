Jackson Holmes tossed a gem for the Elizabethton River Riders. He threw a seven-inning no-hitter to shut out Greeneville at Pioneer Park 3-0 Sunday.
Déjà vu struck for the River Riders for the second straight game, as Avery Owusu-Asiedu brought home Brendan Jones in the top of the third on an infield single to take a 1-0 lead. The lead swelled for the Riders (11-12) later in the frame, thanks to a sac fly by Ty Peters scoring Harrison Rodgers to push the lead to 2-0.
In the top of the fourth, Jones recorded an RBI of his own, bringing home Isaac Williams to make it a 3-0 lead.
Greeneville (11-12) had its first baserunner reach in the bottom of the fourth inning after Saborn Campbell (Stanford) was hit by a pitch, but a ground out by Jack O’Reilly (Villanova) ended the inning.
Aidan Cannaday (Catawba Valley CC) drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth, but back-to-back strikeouts by Holmes and a flyout ended the frame.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh, O’Reilly hit a ball to the right-field gap, but it was caught by Owusu-Asiedu to preserve the no-no bid. A groundout by Cannaday to Peters at short ended the ballgame and Holmes earned the seven-inning no-hit shutout win.
Holmes (2-0) went the full seven innings, walking one, hitting one batter and striking out eight.
Tyler Blankenship (0-2, Yuba College) was handed the loss, giving up two runs off three hits, walking two and striking out one. Roan Tarbert (East Georgia CC) started the game, giving up two hits, walking one and striking out two in two innings. Graham Breite (St. Charles CC) went two innings, giving up one run off two hits and striking out one. Carson Jacobs (Gateway CC) closed out the game, giving up one hit and striking out one in two innings.
