KINGSPORT — The Greeneville Flyboys cranked out 16 hits en route to a 17-14 Appalachian League win over the Kingsport Axmen on Thursday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Trailing 14-11, the Flyboys rallied for six runs in the ninth inning.
A bases-loaded walk by Brock Daniels tied the game 14-14 before David Bishop’s three-run double accounted for the final score.
Bishop finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI for Greeneville. Will Taylor was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI; Dub Gleed was 2-for-5 with three RBI; Ian Daugherty was 2-for-5 with a double; Myles Smith was 2-for-5; and Daniels finished with two RBI.
Greeneville reliever Carson Jacobs (1-1) pitched 1 2/3 innings for the win. He gave up three hits, three runs (one earned) and walked two.
Caswell Smith held Kingsport hitless and scoreless in the bottom of the ninth to notch his first save. He struck out one.
In a game that lasted three hours, forty-two minutes, both teams combined to walk 15 – eight by Greeneville pitchers, seven by Kingsport pitchers.
Kingsport made five errors, leading to seven unearned runs for Greeneville. The Flyboys made two errors, leading to three unearned runs for the Axmen.
Greeneville moves into a tie for second place with Elizabethton in the Appy League West Division standings at 9-11, seven games back of front-running Kingsport (16-4).
The Flyboys will host Kingsport at 7 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Park.