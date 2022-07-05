Greeneville dropped a heartbreaker in front of a record-breaking crowd of 4,612 fans at Pioneer Park.
A Logan Hugo home run in the top of the eighth gave Johnson City a 3-2 win over the Flyboys on the Fourth of July.
The Doughboys (13-17) took an early lead in the top of the second inning after Scott Combs reached on an error by Dub Gleed. A throwing error by Canyon Brown allowed Combs to score, giving Johnson City the early 1-0 advantage.
In the bottom of the second, Cian Sahler reached on a leadoff double before coming home to tie the game off a Myles Smith single to put the two foes even at one run apiece.
From there, Finn Wall was fantastic on the mound for the Flyboys. He struck out nine over six innings, allowing two hits and one unearned run. The Flyboys (15-15) also retired 15 straight Johnson City batters from the third inning until the eighth.
In the bottom of the seventh, Andrew Pinkston drew a leadoff walk and stole second, before coming home to score off an RBI single by David Bishop. The run put Greeneville up 2-1.
Johnson City broke through on offense in the top of the eighth with a leadoff single by Combs, and then a two-run blast by Hugo put the Doughboys up 3-2.
Michael Esposito closed out the contest for the Doughboys, sitting the Flyboys down in order in the bottom of ninth.
David Utagawa (2-2) earned the win after going two innings, giving up one run off two hits, walking one and striking out another. Esposito earned the save after striking out one. Jacob Bockenstedt started the game for Johnson City and went six innings, allowing one run off six hits, walking two and striking out seven.
Graham Breite (0-2) was handed the loss. He went one inning and gave up two runs off two hits, walked one and struck out a pair. Shane Tucker finished the game for the Flyboys, walking one and striking out three in two frames.
UP NEXT
The Flyboys will have two days off before beginning a two-game set at Bluefield on Thursday.