The Greeneville Flyboys started strong on Sunday evening, and not even Mother Nature could slow them down as they completed a four-game home stand by sweeping the Burlington Sock Puppets.
Greeneville quickly grabbed a 3-0 lead, but then had to wait through an hour and 21 minute rain delay before eventually capturing a 5-0 victory.
“It was a new experience for a lot of our players, dealing with the lightning delay,” Greeneville manager Alan Regier said. “I thought we handled it well. You never know how that is going to go with young guys from all over the country. Some of them have not had to deal with those types of delays. We had a pitcher coming into the game, that then couldn’t go after an hour delay. Fortunately we do have pitching depth.”
It was pitching and defense that made the difference for Greeneville in the shutout. Third baseman Zac Croom of UNC Wilmington showed off his arm strength from the hot corner on multiple occasions while first baseman Eddie Micheletti made more than a few tough grabs in the dirt.
On the mound, Dawson Gause, Mason Turner, Zac Fruit and Zane Robbins combined to allow just three hits.
Fruit was credited with the win in relief. In two innings, the right-hander from Eastern Michigan struck out two, walked none and allowed no hits. Robbins, despite an unconventional approach with starts and stops in his windup, sat the side down in order to close the game.
“We emphasize pitching and team defense,” Regier said. “Today’s defense was excellent, and the pitching threw a shutout. You’re not going to lose when you don’t let them score.”
Greeneville plated two runs in the first inning. Trevor Austin got things going by sending a double into left field. He moved up when Jonathan Hogart followed with a line drive to left field, and Tayler Aguilar scored them both when he pinned a double into the right-field corner.
On the day, Greeneville earned nine hits with four doubles. Austin, Hogart and Aguilar each earned two hits. Aguilar was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI.
“We’re trying to get them on, get them over and get them in,” Regier said. “We want to get one run an inning, and if it turns into a crooked number we’ll take it, obviously. We’re asking the players to make some adjustments with their swings, and they are responding well.”
After Gause got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the second inning, the Flyboys came out and put up another run in the bottom of the side.
Daylen Reyes led off with a walk and then stole second. Darius Perry then slammed a double down the left field line to score his UCLA teammate.
With Greeneville leading 3-0, lightning neared Pioneer Park and the game was paused before the third inning started.
When play resumed, the next 15 combined batters went down in order, but Greeneville got going again in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Homer Bush Jr. started the frame by bouncing a single over shortstop and Austin followed with a single to right field.
With two outs, Aguilar blasted a double into deep right field to put the Flyboys in front 5-0.
Mason Gray took the loss on the mound for the Sock Puppets. He tossed the first two innings before having to exit due to the delay. He gave up four hits and three runs while striking out two and walking one.
Greeneville hits the road for five games, and will not be back at Pioneer Park until July 4.