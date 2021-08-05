The season is winding down for Greeneville, but the Flyboys are still looking to get into top form as they head into Monday’s Appalachian League championship game.
On Wednesday, Greeneville showed plenty of bright spots, but also some areas to work on as it split a doubleheader with the Kingsport Axmen, first winning 9-4 and then losing 5-2.
“We never like to lose a game, but given the circumstances I’ll take a split,” Greeneville manager Alan Regier said. “We’re a team that is transforming a little bit right now, and that’s fine. But I thought we got some nice things from some of the new kids we had in there.”
The Flyboys have already clinched the Appalachian League’s West Division, but would like to host the league championship game on Monday. To do that they would need the highest winning percentage in the league. After Wednesday, Greeneville is four games ahead of the Pulaski River Turtles with three games to play.
“The home team on Monday is going to be determined by winning percentage, and that is what we are playing for right now,” Regier said. “We want that championship game here in Greeneville.”
Pitcher Cal Lambert was the star of the opener as he went five innings with six strikeouts, no walks and three hits allowed. He also found the strike zone on 44 of his 67 pitches.
“He has really progressed this summer and worked his way into a starting role, which he deserves,” Regier said. “He was getting his breaking ball over, and when he spots up his fastball they just keep rolling it over on the ground.”
The Flyboys’ offense took a while to get going, but found some life in the fifth frame to jump in front 6-1. Walks by Homer Bush Jr. and Tayler Aguilar and a single from Jac Croom loaded the bases for Greeneville with one out.
Chris Williams tied the game 1-1 when his drive to center field banged off the wall. Greeneville took the lead when Eddie Micheletti worked a bases-loaded walk.
Christian Ficca then cleared the bases with a towering grand slam over the right-field wall.
The Axmen responded with three runs in the top of the sixth inning to narrow the margin to 6-4. Darin Farley and Kyle Williams led off the side with back-to-back walks before Caleb McNeely loaded the basses with a single through the left side.
Farley scored on a sacrifice fly and Williams crossed when the throw back into the infield rolled into the dugout and out of play.
McNeely went on to score on a groundout by Preston Steele.
In the sixth inning, Greeneville’s Micheletti slammed a two-RBI double into the right-center gap. Micheletti scored when Trevor Austin dropped a single into straight-away center field.
At the plate, Greeneville was led by Ficca, who went 3-for-3 with his grand slam. Croom went 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
SECOND GAME KINGSPORT 5, GREENVILLE 2
The Flyboys took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. After T.J. Ash reached base on a walk, Croom knocked him in with a sacrifice fly to center field.
In the fourth inning, Kingsport swung in front 3-1. Logan Harbin sent a shot into the right-center gap to score the first two runs. Preston Steele scored the third run on a double steal in which the Flyboys decided to catch Harbin between first and second instead of protecting the plate.
Kingsport’s lead went to 5-1 in the seventh inning. Marco Romero led off the side with a line drive up the middle, and his pinch runner, Nick Sosa, scored from second when Williams, a Tusculum product, sent a line drive through the left side. Williams crossed when Cole Hales lofted a double into the right-center gap.
Greeneville’s final run came in the bottom of the seventh.
Avery Collins scored from second, after reaching on a walk, when Croom put a line drive through the right side of the infield.
Collins, a 2021 Greenevillle High grad and Columbus State signee, joined the Flyboys this week after some departures left the team with just one catcher. In his first Appalachian League action, he was faced with the tough task of catching knuckleballer Sam Peddycord, but he turned in a strong performance behind the plate.
“We talked about (catching Peddycord) before I put him in the lineup, and I wanted him to be comfortable,” Regier said. “We wasn’t afraid. He’s a solid fundamental player from what I have seen in a couple of days now, and he did more than fine out there for the first time.”
Peddycord went five innings for the Flyboys with six strikeouts, five hits allowed and two walks.
Gaven Jones earned the win for the Axmen. In six innings, he allowed four hits with three strikeouts and four walks.
At the plate, Austin went 3-for-3 with a triple for the Flyboys.
ALL-APPY TEAM
The 2021 All-Appalachian League team was announced on Wednesday with Greeneville’s Bryce Mayer named Pitcher of the Year and Regier named Manager of the Year.
Greeneville outfielder Homer Bush Jr. was also named to the all-league team.
In nine starts this season, Mayer is 1-0 with a 1.36 earned run average. In 33 innings, he’s given up 18 hits, walked 16 and struck out 59.
In 39 games, Bush is batting .335 (53-for-158) with six doubles, a triple and 16 RBI. He’s also stolen 19 bases in 20 attempts.