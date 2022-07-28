Greeneville didn’t do much wrong defensively for seven innings.
Caleb Jones had scattered four hits over six innings, and Cade Nelson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh.
But three crucial mistakes in one half-inning separated the Flyboys from victory Wednesday night, as Pulaski rallied for a 6-5 win at Pioneer Park.
Pulaski plated six runs in the top of the eighth inning with a wild pitch, a balk and a throwing error contributing to three. Until that point, the River Turtles (22-24) had seen Greeneville thwart their every attempt and build a 5-0 lead.
T.J. Fondtain doubled on the first pitch thrown by Brian Yetter to begin the Pulaski rally, eventually scoring the River Turtles’ first run on a wild pitch.
Pulaski loaded the bases on a Flyboys error and followed with two more runs, coming on back-to-back RBI singles by Connor Fuhrman and Konner Kinkade.
Pulaski’s good fortunes continued against Shane Tucker, as the River Turtles plated another run on a balk. Two batters later, Rodney Green, Jr., singled off the right-field fence to score the tying run.
Greeneville (24-23) nearly turned a double play to escape further damage when Tucker fired a ground ball to catcher Cameron LaLiberte for a force-out at home. But an errant throw to first base allowed Owen Deshazo to cross home for the go-ahead run.
The Flyboys left five runners on base over the last two innings. Two intentional walks loaded the bases with two out in the ninth, before Derrius York (S, 2) forced a pop-out to end the game.
Julian Jackson (1-0) earned the win after striking out four in his 2.0 innings pitched, before York threw the last 1.1 frames.
Jones struck out eight batters and scattered four hits over six shutout innings before Nelson threw the seventh. Nelson escaped the bases-loaded jam with back-to-back strikeouts and a groundout.
Yetter (2-5) was tagged with the loss, allowing four earned runs on four hits and not recording an out.
Myles Smith, David Bishop and Jack O’Reilly led the Flyboys with two hits apiece.
Ian Daugherty’s one-out RBI single in the third inning gave Greeneville a 2-0 lead, and Daugherty his 22nd RBI of the year.
Shemar Dalton doubled Greeneville’s lead in the sixth with a two-out base hit, scoring two runs. Bishop scored the Flyboys’ fifth run on a two-out fielding error in the seventh inning.
The teams meet again at Pioneer Park Thursday at 7 p.m.