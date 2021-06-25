The Greeneville Flyboys did not start their four-game home stand the way they wanted to on Thursday as Bluefield’s bats got the best of them in a 6-4 win.
The Ridge Runners pounded out 12 hits on Thursday with five going for extra bases to drop the Flyboys to 11-7 on the year. Greeneville still sits on top of the Appalachian League West Division and is 1.5 games ahead of second-place Bristol.
The Flyboys struck first on Thursday with one run in the bottom of the first inning. The run came on a solo home run with two outs that Jonathan Hogart lofted over the left-field wall.
The Ridge Runners moved in front for good in the top of the second inning. Kendal Ewell led off the inning by being hit by a pitch. Joshuan Sandoval followed by blasting a home runs high over the left-field wall and all the way to the bike path on top of the hill behind the stadium to make the score 2-1.
Bluefield stretched its lead to 3-1 in the third inning. Michael Eze got the frame going with a walk, and Brayden Jobert scored him when he skipped a ground ball down the first-base line for a double.
Greeneville’s Emanuel Dean led off the bottom of the fourth inning by lining a single to left field. He moved to second on a ground out, and used his legs to score when Daylen Reyes sent a line drive to shallow left field to close the gap to 3-2.
Over the next three innings Greeneville’s bats went quiet as Ben Kovel took over on the mound and retired nine of the 10 batters he faced with three strike outs and no hits allowed. Kovel was credited with the win on Thursday for Bluefield.
In the fifth inning Michael Seegers led off the side with a single through the right side. Jobert put Seegers on third, before he scored on a wild pitch.
In the top of the eighth inning Bluefield stretched its lead to 6-2. Ewell reached base on a walk, and with runners on first and second Sandoval skied a pop fly to the left side. Third baseman Jake Dacunto and Derek Tenney collided on the play as the ball landed just inside the foul line, but Dacunto was able to recover in time to make the out at third.
Lawson Harrill knocked in the first run with a double to left field. Sandoval then scored when Seegers hit into a fielder’s choice.
In the bottom of the eighth inning Dean dropped a two-run home run just over the left-field wall to draw Greeneville within two runs at 6-4.
Dean was 2-for-4 on Thursday with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Hogart was also 2-for-4 with a home run.
Jobert led Bluefield by going 3-for-5 with a double.
Tyler Lowry threw the final frame for the Ridge Runners and sat the side down in order to earn the save.
On the mound Greeneville’s five pitchers combined for 12 strike outs in the loss. Austin Troesser led the way with six strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings with three hits allowed.
Luke Russon took the loss for the Flyboys. In 2 2/3 innings he struck out two, walked two and gave up three hits and three runs.
Greeneville and Bluefield are back at Pioneer Park on Friday before the Flyboys host Burlington on Saturday and Sunday.